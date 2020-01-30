WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented 51 regional awards for partner excellence in a variety of categories at recent SAP Field Kick-Off Meetings.

The awards recognize top partners for their excellence in overall sales, innovation, technology and services, as well as in solution-specific areas.

Winners of the regional awards for partner excellence were selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, and nominations were based on SAP’s internal sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined the winning partners in each category per region according to numerous criteria, such as sales achievement and performance.

SAP congratulates this year’s top performers across the globe. Partners are essential to SAP’s success, and these awards are a testament to the amazing work and value they deliver. SAP and its partners help customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run better with their solutions.

Recipients of SAP Awards for Partner

Excellence in 2020 per Region

Asia Pacific Japan (APJ)

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP Ariba Solutions : IBM

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP Concur Solutions : ANZ Bank

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP Customer Experience : BORN Group

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Partner Managed Cloud : Fujitsu

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions : FPT Information Systems

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud : Deloitte

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Platform and Technology : itelligence

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP S/4HANA : ABeam Consulting

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP S/4HANA Innovation Partners : Accenture

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Intelligent Platforms : EY

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for ISV Solution Partners : Accenture

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Partner-Packaged Solution Partners : BSG Partners

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Solution Extensions : Vistex

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Marketing Success : Hitachi Systems Ltd.

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Learning Excellence: HRMS Consulting

North America (NA)

SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP Business One: Softengine

SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Customer Experience: Canidium

SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Emerging Enterprises: itelligence

SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for the Cloud Partner Program: VistaVu Solutions

SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Emerging Markets and Net-New Growth: Answerthink/Hackett Group

SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Solution Extension Revenue — On Premise: OpenText

SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Solution Extension Revenue — Cloud: Celonis

SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Solution Extension Growth — On Premise: msg global solutions

SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Solution Extension Growth — Cloud: BlackLine

SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Digital Marketing Momentum: Saberpoint

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) North

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top SME Cloud Performer: itelligence UK

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top New Partner: Adessa Group

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for New Business: In Cloud Solutions

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Sustainable Growth: VISEO

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Marketing Best Practice: Acorel

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Service Excellence: GP Strategies

SAP EMEA North Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Partner of the Year: T-Systems

EMEA

SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for High-Growth Contribution: IBM

SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Overall Contribution: Accenture

SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Cloud Contribution: Deloitte

SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Innovative Initiative: EY

SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Big Bets: IBM

SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP S/4HANA: Accenture

EMEA South

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top SME Cloud Performer: Seidor

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top New Partner: Clarex

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for New Business: Altea UP

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Sustainable Growth: ROFF

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Marketing Best Practice: INFORMÁTICA EL CORTE INGLÉS

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Service Excellence: Business Connexion

SAP EMEA South Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Partner of the Year: Deloitte

Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top 5 Best Performers in Cloud: B4B Solutions

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top 5 Best Performers in Cloud: itelligence

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top 5 Best Performers in Cloud: Enetel Solutions

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top 5 Best Performers in Cloud: NOVARDIS

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top 5 Best Performers in Cloud: AGILITA AG

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top Best Performer in Cloud Special: all4Cloud

