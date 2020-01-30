WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented 51 regional awards for partner excellence in a variety of categories at recent SAP Field Kick-Off Meetings.
The awards recognize top partners for their excellence in overall sales, innovation, technology and services, as well as in solution-specific areas.
Winners of the regional awards for partner excellence were selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, and nominations were based on SAP’s internal sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined the winning partners in each category per region according to numerous criteria, such as sales achievement and performance.
SAP congratulates this year’s top performers across the globe. Partners are essential to SAP’s success, and these awards are a testament to the amazing work and value they deliver. SAP and its partners help customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run better with their solutions.
Recipients of SAP Awards for Partner
Excellence in 2020 per Region
Asia Pacific Japan (APJ)
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP Ariba Solutions: IBM
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP Concur Solutions: ANZ Bank
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP Customer Experience: BORN Group
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Partner Managed Cloud: Fujitsu
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: FPT Information Systems
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Deloitte
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Platform and Technology: itelligence
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP S/4HANA: ABeam Consulting
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP S/4HANA Innovation Partners: Accenture
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Intelligent Platforms: EY
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for ISV Solution Partners: Accenture
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Partner-Packaged Solution Partners: BSG Partners
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Solution Extensions: Vistex
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Marketing Success: Hitachi Systems Ltd.
- SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Learning Excellence: HRMS Consulting
North America (NA)
- SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP Business One: Softengine
- SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Customer Experience: Canidium
- SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Emerging Enterprises: itelligence
- SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for the Cloud Partner Program: VistaVuSolutions
- SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Emerging Markets and Net-New Growth: Answerthink/Hackett Group
- SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Solution Extension Revenue — On Premise: OpenText
- SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Solution Extension Revenue — Cloud: Celonis
- SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Solution Extension Growth — On Premise: msg global solutions
- SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Solution Extension Growth — Cloud: BlackLine
- SAP NA Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Digital Marketing Momentum: Saberpoint
Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) North
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top SME Cloud Performer: itelligence UK
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top New Partner:Adessa Group
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for New Business: In Cloud Solutions
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Sustainable Growth: VISEO
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Marketing Best Practice: Acorel
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Service Excellence: GP Strategies
- SAP EMEA North Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Partner of the Year: T-Systems
EMEA
- SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for High-Growth Contribution: IBM
- SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Overall Contribution: Accenture
- SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Cloud Contribution:Deloitte
- SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Innovative Initiative: EY
- SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Big Bets: IBM
- SAP EMEA Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP S/4HANA: Accenture
EMEA South
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top SME Cloud Performer: Seidor
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top New Partner:Clarex
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for New Business: Altea UP
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Sustainable Growth: ROFF
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Marketing Best Practice: INFORMÁTICA EL CORTE INGLÉS
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Service Excellence: Business Connexion
- SAP EMEA South Service Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Partner of the Year: Deloitte
Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top 5 Best Performers in Cloud: B4B Solutions
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top 5 Best Performers in Cloud: itelligence
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top 5 Best Performers in Cloud: Enetel Solutions
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top 5 Best Performers in Cloud: NOVARDIS
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top 5 Best Performers in Cloud: AGILITA AG
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for Top Best Performer in Cloud Special: all4Cloud
