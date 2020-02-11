WALLDORF — The Emerald Bay Resort and Casino is gearing up to open on time and on budget after its developer, LapuLapu Leisure Inc., implemented SAP Ariba solutions to help maximize the efficiency of its procurement function, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today.

LapuLapu Leisure is a member of the PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc., the gaming and hospitality arm of the Udenna Group, one of the fastest-growing holding companies in the Philippines. The Emerald Bay Resort and Casino will be one of the largest business and leisure destinations in the Philippines with 838 hotel rooms, 146 gaming tables, 1,186 electronic gaming machines, 35 high-fashion boutiques, 18 specialty restaurants, a 3,000-capacity ballroom and more. The five-star hotel and casino are currently under construction and scheduled to open in 2020 on Mactan Island near the city of Cebu.

LapuLapu Leisure needed to eliminate its manual, paper-based procurement practices to support its aggressive growth plans. The company chose the SAP Ariba Snap program to get a digitalized end-to-end source-to-settle process up and running quickly to support the preoperational phase of the Emerald Bay project. Deploying solutions in under 12 weeks with preloaded content from the SAP Ariba supplier marketplace, LapuLapu Leisure was able to replace tedious manual processes with more efficient digital ones that help increase the accuracy and speed of approvals, payments and delivery so the company can focus on business outcomes.

“SAP Ariba Snap has met the requirements for the procurement system we have in mind,” said Mean Bernal, procurement manager at Udenna Corp. “It will help us ease the process by automating the system so we can concentrate on doing what we do best — building world-class resorts.”

LapuLapu Leisure is now connected to Ariba Network and the 4.6 million companies on the digital network worldwide. SAP Ariba solutions have helped LapuLapu Leisure optimize its procurement process, better manage its supplier relationships and achieve higher cost efficiencies.

“SAP Ariba solutions will be the system we use for future projects of the PH Resorts Group,” Bernal said. “With the recent go-live, we believe that our procurement processes, which were done manually previously, will be easier and more intuitive. The success of this implementation project will benefit us with an easy-to-use interface and attractive catalogs that will entice our suppliers to adapt to the system seamlessly.”

Procurement in a Snap

SAP Ariba Snap provides fast-growing companies with everything they need to drive a simple and efficient buying process that quickly delivers results.

As the first adopter of SAP Ariba Snap in the Philippines, LapuLapu Leisure leverages decades of SAP Ariba experiential best practices and market-leading solutions to help automate every step of the source-to-settle process to deliver savings and efficiencies that drive real business value.

“Partnering with SAP for the Emerald Bay digitalization project has made our lives easier end to end,” said Elvie Bantug, IT director at LapuLapu Leisure. “We do not have to redo the integration development processes when we roll out the system to other departments. And SAP Ariba Snap provides us with access to the same powerful solutions that Fortune 500 companies use for simpler, smarter sourcing. We look forward to realizing the savings, efficiencies and innovation we’ve seen so many others achieve with SAP Ariba solutions.”

Chris Haydon, SAP Ariba senior vice president of Customer Value, added: “Efficiency and excellence in procurement are critical to business growth no matter the size or location of the organization. With SAP Ariba Snap, fast-growing enterprises like LapuLapu Leisure can move to a digital procurement process and start realizing the benefits quickly to help power further investment and innovation.”

LapuLapu Leisure implemented SAP Ariba Snap in partnership with Deloitte.

“Deloitte is delighted to be part of LapuLapu Leisure’s digital procurement journey and to enable it to become the first adopter of SAP Ariba Snap in Philippines,” said Deloitte Consulting Philippines executive director and country leader Ramon Chito Ramos. “As a result of this implementation LapuLapu Leisure has transformed its buying experience and is on course to achieve a rapid return on its investment, the way we’ve helped so many others using SAP Ariba solutions.”

