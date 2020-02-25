Today, The Wall Street Journal launches a brand new vertical, The Experience Report, which will share news and analysis on how experiences — the interactions with products, brands, and companies — drive business success.

Exclusively sponsored by SAP, this unique digital news product is designed to deliver insights and analysis on the ways that companies optimize data, technology, and design to drive successful interactions with their customers and employees. It will create thought leadership around experience through up-to-the minute news, interviews, explanatory journalism, and videos.

A weekly update will be emailed to subscribers every Wednesday, delving deeper into analysis and insight on how companies optimize data, design, and technology to drive success with consumers and employees.

As the sponsor, SAP will supplement the news coverage with custom content around experience management (XM), SAP S/4HANA, and other key solution offerings. It will focus on helping companies of all sizes and in all industries understand what is happening in their business, why it is happening, and what will happen next, as well as using that data to deliver the best experiences possible to customers and employees.

This unique collaboration serves as a cutting-edge resource for understanding the world of XM. In the Experience Economy, capitalizing on data, tech, and design is paramount to drive success. SAP is best positioned to equip readers with the intelligence they need to win in an experience-driven world.

Alicia Tillman is chief marketing officer of SAP.