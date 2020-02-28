WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that its investment arm, SAP.iO Fund, has invested in Hasura, a San Francisco and Bangalore-based company that provides data access and data flow tools and services via GraphQL APIs.

SAP will work with Hasura to enable support for SAP HANA as well as offer native GraphQL capabilities to the SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite. The Series A round was led by Vertex Ventures and includes existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Strive VC, among others.

Hasura’s event engine makes it easy to integrate cloud-native/serverless business logic to the GraphQL API. Hasura automatically generates real-time GraphQL APIs using declarative metadata configuration and authorization policies for consumers. Organizations can use GraphQL in production and mission-critical applications alongside existing and modern cloud-native infrastructures without the significant cost of building and maintaining a GraphQL server.

“SAP has a strong community of partners and customers building applications on SAP Cloud Platform,” said Ram Jambunathan, senior vice president at SAP and managing director of SAP.iO. “Together with Hasura, SAP can extend and support data access for GraphQL, helping our customers expand their SAP solution capabilities as part of their intelligent enterprise transformation.”

Together with the growing number of companies joining the GraphQL foundation, Hasura’s open-source traction and developer adoption has steadily grown, with more than 28 million downloads and 15,000 GitHub stars. The Hasura GraphQL engine was one of 2019’s fastest-growing projects according to the JavaScript Rising Stars report and has seen widespread adoption by fast-growing startups and Fortune 500 enterprises, including some of the world’s largest healthcare and financial services organizations.

