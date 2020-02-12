WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it again has been named a leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Overall Supply Chain Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment”* for its cloud-based SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution.
According to the report: “SAP’s mission is to enable the company’s customers to achieve competitive advantage and advance in planning maturity in the world of the modern digital supply chain, a world of highly variable demand and complex supply networks. This is achieved by providing a seamless, user-friendly planning platform (SAP Integrated Business Planning) to enable low-latency planning and re-planning across supply chain functions.”
SAP Integrated Business Planning helps customers optimize their businesses for productivity, and recent updates include the infusion of machine learning throughout the solution. This enables real-time, continuous, event-driven and automated planning, and close interoperability with finance, execution and business networks.
“SAP Integrated Business Planning helped us improve forecast valuation process speed and frequency including the decrease in manual workload and increase in valuation accuracy. It’s bridging the gap between supply and financial communities,” said Rémy Cointreau Group Applications Manager Julien Lecacheur.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media Contact:
Dana Dye, +1 (415) 928-1310, dana.dye@sap.com, PT
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
*“IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Overall Supply Chain Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment,” doc #US45863417, January 2020
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.