WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it again has been named a leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Overall Supply Chain Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment”* for its cloud-based SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution.

According to the report: “SAP’s mission is to enable the company’s customers to achieve competitive advantage and advance in planning maturity in the world of the modern digital supply chain, a world of highly variable demand and complex supply networks. This is achieved by providing a seamless, user-friendly planning platform (SAP Integrated Business Planning) to enable low-latency planning and re-planning across supply chain functions.”

SAP Integrated Business Planning helps customers optimize their businesses for productivity, and recent updates include the infusion of machine learning throughout the solution. This enables real-time, continuous, event-driven and automated planning, and close interoperability with finance, execution and business networks.

“SAP Integrated Business Planning helped us improve forecast valuation process speed and frequency including the decrease in manual workload and increase in valuation accuracy. It’s bridging the gap between supply and financial communities,” said Rémy Cointreau Group Applications Manager Julien Lecacheur.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Dana Dye, +1 (415) 928-1310, dana.dye@sap.com, PT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.