PALO ALTO, Calif.— SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the latest companies to have selected and gone live with SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite.

Spanning various regions and industries, these organizations are turning to SAP SuccessFactors solutions to accelerate their HR processes, enhance their ability to attract talent and deliver more engaging employee experiences.

“With businesses transforming at a record pace, the ability to grow starts with your people,” said Greg Tomb, president, SAP SuccessFactors. “Experiences that inspire and motivate employees have a direct connection to higher customer satisfaction and better business results. As a result, workplace solutions that drive greater productivity are becoming essential for organizations to meet their business goals and maintain the pace of change.”

Companies to have selected and gone live with SAP SuccessFactors solutions in the fourth quarter 2019 include:

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier, chose SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to digitalize its HR function to cope with the challenges of the fast-changing automotive industry and to fulfil the requirements of modern, mobile employees, now and in the future.

Chalhoub Group, the leading partner for luxury across the Middle East, has gone live and successfully integrated SAP SuccessFactors solutions with Experience Management solutions from SAP to see what is happening operationally and understand why. By analyzing operational and experience data, Chalhoub Group can identify areas of improvement and more quickly fill experience gaps. SAP technology helps Chalhoub Group make employees happier, more engaged at work and more motivated to provide exceptional customer experiences.

Klosterfrau Healthcare Group, a leading supplier of pharmaceutical products in Europe, needed an HR system with a payroll solution seamlessly integrated with its core HR system to simplify and expedite payroll processes for the Group's various companies. SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution will enable Klosterfrau Healthcare Group to address HR's operational and strategic aspects.

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) is a midsize universal bank with more than 100 locations throughout Germany and a significant number of global locations. LBBW selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions to transform its HR function and attract digital-savvy talent. SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite will enable LBBW to improve the employee experience in order to deliver even better customer service.

RHI Magnesita, the global leader in refractories, selected SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite over software from Workday Inc. to implement a new global HR strategy while delivering an unparalleled employee experience. The software also helps it foster a collaborative, open-minded and customer-focused culture.

SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite helps organizations redefine employee experiences from every angle. SAP SuccessFactors solutions allow customers to integrate processes and systems within HR and across the business while tapping into partnerships to tackle challenges like diversity, inclusion and well-being. Plus, SAP SuccessFactors solutions allow customers to capture in-the-moment insights from employees and link them with operational data to see what is happening in their workforce and understand why. Industry-leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions help more than 6,850 customers around the world deliver comprehensive, exceptional experiences that keep employees engaged and businesses growing.

