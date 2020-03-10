WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that SAP.iO Foundry Berlin kicked off its second Industry 4.0 program earlier this month, with six international business-to-business startups focused on manufacturing, logistics, supply chain management and process optimization.

The SAP.iO Foundries program enables startups to develop technologies to help existing businesses go beyond digital manufacturing and seamlessly connect all aspects of an entire company — from design to operations to sales and service. The program helps SAP customers to find and adopt these disruptive technologies.

“SAP is committed to our customers’ successes, and innovation and collaboration are key to this commitment,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering. “We see this program as an important step in accelerating SAP’s Industry 4.Now initiative with new and innovative solutions, which capture and integrate data into business processes to drive outcomes.”

SAP.iO Foundry Berlin, part of SAP’s strategic business unit, is designed to accelerate innovation and drive new business models for SAP. This zero-equity-ask program provides startups with curated expert support from within and outside of SAP, exposure to SAP technologies, and opportunities to meet and collaborate with SAP customers.

The following startups are joining the SAP.iO Foundry Berlin Spring 2020 program:

Agranimo produces software and microclimate monitoring equipment that turn soil and climate information into a management strategy.

Fretlink connects shippers to the largest hubs of local carriers in Europe through a new standard road-freight organization.

Soley saves millions of dollars by optimizing complex product portfolios.

LiveEO analyzes satellite data to monitor large-scale infrastructure grids.

Wandelbots allows everyone, even those without technical experience, to teach robots quickly, easily and inexpensively.

3DQR has developed a very simple and flexible solution to work with augmented reality (AR) and thereby merge digital 3D experiences into any industrial environment.

The accelerator program will conclude with an SAP.iO Demo Day presentation in the beginning of June.

