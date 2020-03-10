WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that SAP.iO Foundry Berlin kicked off its second Industry 4.0 program earlier this month, with six international business-to-business startups focused on manufacturing, logistics, supply chain management and process optimization.
The SAP.iO Foundries program enables startups to develop technologies to help existing businesses go beyond digital manufacturing and seamlessly connect all aspects of an entire company — from design to operations to sales and service. The program helps SAP customers to find and adopt these disruptive technologies.
“SAP is committed to our customers’ successes, and innovation and collaboration are key to this commitment,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering. “We see this program as an important step in accelerating SAP’s Industry 4.Now initiative with new and innovative solutions, which capture and integrate data into business processes to drive outcomes.”
SAP.iO Foundry Berlin, part of SAP’s strategic business unit, is designed to accelerate innovation and drive new business models for SAP. This zero-equity-ask program provides startups with curated expert support from within and outside of SAP, exposure to SAP technologies, and opportunities to meet and collaborate with SAP customers.
The following startups are joining the SAP.iO Foundry Berlin Spring 2020 program:
- Agranimo produces software and microclimate monitoring equipment that turn soil and climate information into a management strategy.
- Fretlink connects shippers to the largest hubs of local carriers in Europe through a new standard road-freight organization.
- Soley saves millions of dollars by optimizing complex product portfolios.
- LiveEO analyzes satellite data to monitor large-scale infrastructure grids.
- Wandelbots allows everyone, even those without technical experience, to teach robots quickly, easily and inexpensively.
- 3DQR has developed a very simple and flexible solution to work with augmented reality (AR) and thereby merge digital 3D experiences into any industrial environment.
The accelerator program will conclude with an SAP.iO Demo Day presentation in the beginning of June.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews and @sap_iO.
Media Contact:
Benjamin Nickel, +49 170 4920616, benjamin.nickel@sap.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.