WALLDORF — SAP.iO Fund, the startup investment arm of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), has taken a stake in in Deepgram, provider of a high-accuracy automatic speech recognition solution that can be easily trained to understand new language models, accents and speech patterns.
With a new approach to speech recognition, Deepgram’s flexible API architecture enables real-time transcription for customer support, sales engagement and video/phone interviews and makes them searchable. Wing Ventures led the Series A round, which included existing investors Nvidia, Y Combinator and Compound.
“As SAP continues to focus on combining experience data with operational data, we recognize Deepgram’s unique ability to automate transcription and voice intent recognition empowers companies to provide a high-quality customer experience,” SAP.iO Managing Director Ram Jambunathan said. “We’re confident about Deepgram’s potential of rich, voice-based insights for SAP customers.”
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media Contacts:
Anke Otto-Jungkind, +1 (610) 661-1625, anke.otto-jungkind@sap.com, PT
Lesa Beber, +1 (650) 390-1629, lesa.beber@sap.com, PT
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.