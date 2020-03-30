WALLDORF — SAP.iO Fund, the startup investment arm of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), has taken a stake in in Deepgram, provider of a high-accuracy automatic speech recognition solution that can be easily trained to understand new language models, accents and speech patterns.

With a new approach to speech recognition, Deepgram’s flexible API architecture enables real-time transcription for customer support, sales engagement and video/phone interviews and makes them searchable. Wing Ventures led the Series A round, which included existing investors Nvidia, Y Combinator and Compound.

“As SAP continues to focus on combining experience data with operational data, we recognize Deepgram’s unique ability to automate transcription and voice intent recognition empowers companies to provide a high-quality customer experience,” SAP.iO Managing Director Ram Jambunathan said. “We’re confident about Deepgram’s potential of rich, voice-based insights for SAP customers.”

