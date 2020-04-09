It has been five years since SAP S/4HANA was announced to the world and its first overview course took place on openSAP.

Technology and customer expectations have evolved during that time, and SAP S/4HANA has continued to progress to meet user demands and keep SAP customers ahead of the competition.

Thus, we have put this new introductory course together to help customers get up to speed with what SAP S/4HANA looks like in 2020.

In this short overview course, I am joined by Thomas Saueressig, member of the SAP Executive Board, who will speak about today’s business challenges and how SAP S/4HANA can help customers address them and turn them into business opportunities. Together with other experts from SAP, I will present the value proposition for customers and explain how SAP S/4HANA can change the game for running mission-critical processes.

Here is an overview of what you will learn during this course:

How to build a modern enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to cover end-to-end processes

A practical and actionable overview of SAP S/4HANA

Integration with other systems, including machine learning, user experience, and extensibility

“AnyPremise” and cloud

The value of SAP S/4HANA for customers and how to get there

For those completely new to SAP S/4HANA and ERP or those just looking for the latest information, this course is a good place to start, as participants get valuable insights from the experts who built SAP S/4HANA.

All participants need to sign up for openSAP is a valid email address. After that, all learning content is provided free of charge. The course will take just four to six hours to complete and users can meet the experts and other learners in the discussion forum to ask questions and discuss topics.

The course starts on April 22, and participants can earn a record of achievement and digital badge by completing the course assignment before May 28.