LONDON, WALLDORF, Germany, and SALT LAKE CITY — EY, SAP and Qualtrics today announced a collaboration to provide resources to governments around the world as they battle the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

These Qualtrics and SAP solutions will be implemented by EY teams and include tools to help governments pre-screen and route potential COVID-19 patients, support healthcare workers and manage the flow of information and resources to their citizens.

Custom COVID-19 solutions help governments stay connected to their citizens and employees, use data to make quick decisions and better manage the flow of information and resources

To help manage the impact of the pandemic, EY, SAP and Qualtrics have invested in providing agencies with a comprehensive set of services and solutions to meet the initial urgent and critical needs of governments, globally. These offerings are helping organizations take immediate action in the fight against COVID-19 and are available to all 50 U.S. states and more than 90 countries worldwide. In addition, the services and solutions are provided in eight languages — English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, French, German and Greek — through EY implementation and enablement services. Specifically, the solutions available to governments include:

Qualtrics COVID-19 Pre-Screening and Routing: This online, guided pre-screening questionnaire allows citizens concerned about COVID-19 to enter their symptoms, and automatically routes them to appropriate online resources or advises them to contact their doctor. It provides instant access to relevant health and safety resources and produces automatic reports that identify any gaps in information availability.

This online, guided pre-screening questionnaire allows citizens concerned about COVID-19 to enter their symptoms, and automatically routes them to appropriate online resources or advises them to contact their doctor. It provides instant access to relevant health and safety resources and produces automatic reports that identify any gaps in information availability. Qualtrics COVID-19 Dynamic Call Center Script: Local governments are standing up call centers (often for the first time) to respond to the crisis. To reduce call volume, and provide accurate, up-to-date information to callers, this solution directs citizens to the right resources based on their interests/questions. It also includes automatic reporting showing caller trends, patterns and gaps in information requests.

Local governments are standing up call centers (often for the first time) to respond to the crisis. To reduce call volume, and provide accurate, up-to-date information to callers, this solution directs citizens to the right resources based on their interests/questions. It also includes automatic reporting showing caller trends, patterns and gaps in information requests. Qualtrics Healthcare Workforce Pulse: Governments need to monitor healthcare providers and their frontline healthcare workers within healthcare systems, hospitals, pharmacies and clinics. This Healthcare Workforce Pulse is designed to capture feedback on the resources, safety, resilience and communication needs of those treating patients with the disease.

Governments need to monitor healthcare providers and their frontline healthcare workers within healthcare systems, hospitals, pharmacies and clinics. This Healthcare Workforce Pulse is designed to capture feedback on the resources, safety, resilience and communication needs of those treating patients with the disease. Critical care protocol solution: This is a customized solution for governments and ministries of health directed at early identification for critical-care/high-risk patients. This solution utilizes guidelines from the World Health Organization and the Edmonton Frailty Scale and is powered by a critical care protocol algorithm. The solution assists in early flagging of high-risk patients by sharing and analyzing results in real time, allowing for more targeted allocation of critical care services that are already in short supply.

EY, SAP and Qualtrics released the following statement regarding these solutions: “Governments around the world are having to act quickly and decisively as they lead their citizens through uncertain times. These solutions and services help governments quickly interact with their citizens at scale by providing a means of collecting and analyzing data in real time. This allows them to take immediate action amid an ever-changing situation and bring immense benefit to their citizens during the current crisis. We are proud to stand together to help governments use the power of experience management to navigate this difficult and unsettling situation as we all work to keep our communities and loved ones healthy and safe.”

Public entities around the world are rapidly deploying these solutions and seeing immediate results. In the United States, Africa, Europe and APAC, state and country governments and agencies are running health assessments for citizens, identifying testing centers for those in need and triaging screening and treatment follow-up. On a national level, countries around the world are asking what information citizens need and how they could work together to provide essential services during this worldwide pandemic.

Qualtrics technology is GDPR, HIPAA, HITRUST and FedRamp compliant — maintaining the highest levels of security and privacy protection available.

To learn more about these solutions and other resources available to governments worldwide, please visit: qualtrics.com/here-to-help/.

