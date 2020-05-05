This past May at the SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference, SAP made a major announcement in its pursuit to improve indirect access licensing transparency, predictability, and simplicity by introducing the Digital Access Adoption Program (DAAP).

Designed in close collaboration with SAP user groups, the DAAP was introduced to address ongoing questions regarding the Digital Access model. The Digital Access model, launched in April 2018, is an innovative licensing model that enables customers to license indirect access use based on the number of documents created in SAP ERP. The DAAP was developed with one central and important objective in mind: to help customers make the move to SAP Digital Access with complete confidence.

The Digital Access Adoption Program is designed to provide customers with a transparent view of their current document use, the opportunity to take advantage of an attractive financial incentive, and the ability to leverage past investments. The detailed guide is available here.

When the DAAP was launched, SAP had only intended for it to be available for one year. However, due to the high level of interest and positive feedback, including triple-digit increase in customers taking advantage of the model, as well as an immense amount of encouragement received from customers, analysts, and user groups, SAP has decided to extend the DAAP through December 31, 2021.

With this extended program, SAP further demonstrates its commitment to the company’s mission, which SAP CEO Christian Klein emphasizes on a regular basis: “Listening to customers’ feedback and needs is what has made SAP successful for more than four decades and it will make it successful in the future.”

We look forward to supporting even more customers by making their move to Digital Access as reliable, transparent, and easy as possible through the Digital Access Adoption Program.

What SAP User Groups Think

The step to extend the DAAP is another milestone in our collective digital journey. This move underscores SAP’s continued commitment to its customers. A special thanks goes to user groups for their customer advocacy, partnership, and support.

Geoff Scott, CEO, Americas’ SAP Users’ Group (ASUG)

“ASUG has maintained all along that it’s critical for customers to have a clear picture of their licensing and indirect access circumstances so that they can remain compliant, mitigate risks, and plan their futures. Continuation of DAAP should help customers see the path forward so they can reduce the uncertainties related to licensing and innovate without hesitation.”

Andreas Oczko, Board Member Operations/Service & Support; German-Speaking SAP User Group (DSAG)

“We always said that the Digital Access Adoption Program is a journey for the customers, not a weekend trip only. The customers have to check the financial implications with care, and that takes time. Therefore, it is the right approach for the SAP customers, and the user groups as their voice, that the Digital Access Adoption Program has been extended until end of 2021. It rewards our combined efforts and gives the customers a great way forward and planning security in their digital transformation, especially in this extraordinary time.”

Robin Manherz is executive vice president and chief performance officer at SAP.