When Alicia Tillman, global chief marketing officer of SAP, welcomed Karlie Kloss, founder of Kode With Klossy, on stage at SAPPHIRE NOW last year, they celebrated the launch of a groundbreaking partnership between two brands committed to a common vision to help the world run better.

This year, SAP’s premier conference for customers is a completely reimagined digital program, and the two leaders caught up online to share their thoughts. Here are noteworthy snippets from their thought-provoking video conversation about work, family life, and self-care in a very changed world.

Technology Powers Greater Innovation

Kloss said her team was exploring creative ways to engage Kode With Klossy scholars, a nonprofit Kloss founded focused on creating learning experiences and opportunities for young women in order to increase their confidence and inspire them to pursue their passions in a technology-driven world.

“This is really forcing us to think and innovate in new ways, which is part of the power of technology, and part of the power of software is the ability to create solutions,” Kloss said. “One of the many reasons I’m so proud to partner with SAP is because of the amazing solutions that you guys use your software for, helping enable so many businesses – and both employers and employees – to solve problems.”

The Kode With Klossy team recently launched applications for its first-ever virtual camp offering to help ensure the program could continue this summer regardless. Applications closed on May 10 and for those interested more information is available at kodewithklossy.com/apply.

Remote Workers Need to be Heard

Tillman shares how companies are relying on Qualtrics Remote Work Pulse to hear what employees are going through and keep them motivated: “Essentially, it’s an insights tool that companies, or anyone who manages teams, can deploy to get a pulse on how employees are feeling, what tools they need to be successful right now, and whatever it is they might need to be flexible with the challenges that have come up.”

Little Hacks Matter

When asked how she stayed on top of her many projects as an entrepreneur and television host, Kloss attributed her productivity partly to small but effective shake-ups in daily activities.

“There have been a lot of little things that are actually big things in terms of this new adjustment to working from home. Little hacks that my team and I have been finding helpful [including] group meditation… and taking a 25-minute break in the middle of the day for a dance cardio workout… really help me refocus.”

Normal Routines Are Still Valuable

Not surprisingly, both women agreed on the importance of communication and personal discipline.

Kloss was managing her time to make sure she communicated with everyone on her team while staying on a schedule for certain things, like starting her day: “I block into my calendar waking up, getting ready, going for a walk, exercising or meditating…then jump into emails and grab a nice cup of coffee. I’ve been trying to keep that routine of my normal start to the day.”

Time for Reflection

Like many people quarantined with family, Kloss saw it as a time for re-evaluation.

“What am I spending my time on? Does it really fill my cup and make me happy? [I’m] pressing pause in the chaos of our normal daily lives and actually being a bit more thoughtful.”

