WALLDORF — In capital-intensive industries, customers of enterprise content management (ECM) and master data governance (MDG) solutions from SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) can recoup their cost in seven months. They can also see an ROI of 281 percent and realize net present value (NPV) of US$13 million, according to a commissioned independent study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of SAP.

Using Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) framework and methodology, the study focused on three-year financial benefits.

“In today’s challenging environment, an intelligent supply chain is critical to ensuring stable manufacturing and supply of goods and services,” said Darryl Gray, SAP global vice president, Software Solutions. “We believe that this study validates the benefits of streamlining supply chain processes and removing any barriers due to lack of accessibility or accuracy of information with our ECM and MDG solution extensions for intelligent asset management.”

The study was based on interviews with SAP customers in asset-intensive industries that use the SAP Extended ECM application by OpenText, add-on for capital projects and operations, and the SAP Master Data Governance application, enterprise asset management extension by Utopia.

Key quantifiable benefits identified by the customers surveyed include:

Additionally, some key study results show that an integrated ECM and MDG solution provides efficiency improvements that reduce unnecessary delays and help companies avoid missing deadlines and keep projects on track.

To learn more, see “The $17.7 Million Edge That’s Helping Capital-Intensive Companies Overcome Market Volatility” and download the study “The Total Economic Impact of SAP Solution Extensions for Asset-Intensive Industries.”

