WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that ITP Aero, one of the world’s largest makers of aeronautical engines and components, digitalized its procurement with SAP Ariba solutions to help ensure quality and speed across its highly complex, international supply chain.
Its new standardized and streamlined supply-chain operations will support the company in the design, manufacturing, assemblage and service of civil and defense aircraft engines.
“SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration for Buyers has helped streamline and simplify the way we work with our suppliers, making it easier for us all to do business,” said Carlos Perez Barriocanal, ITP Aero head of management information systems.
Based in Zamudio, Spain, and serving customers globally, ITP Aero leverages cloud-based SAP Ariba solutions and Ariba Network integrated with SAP S/4HANA and has been able to:
- Consolidate direct spend operations to a single platform to manage visibility, purchase orders, confirmation, delivery notification, reception at origin, reception at destination, invoicing and payment
- Increase efficiency with one platform to manage both direct and indirect spend
- Realize total supply chain visibility across more than 140 suppliers
- Improve supplier communication and collaboration
- Reduce errors in supplier communications
- Improve logistics planning and coordination to optimize delivery schedules and reduce excess stock levels
In its 30-year history, ITP Aero has established itself as the ninth largest aeronautical engine and components company in the world. Today, more than half of all double-aisle aircraft in service are equipped with an ITP Aero product. The company is responsible for the maintenance of the Spanish Armed Forces’ engines and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Rolls-Royce Group.
SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions help maximize procurement efficiency for companies around the world. More than 4.8 million companies in 190 countries are connected to Ariba Network, making it one of the largest business networks in the world.
