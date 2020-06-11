WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020.”

Forrester Research Inc. researched, analyzed and scored 15 vendors and named SAP a Leader. The report noted SAP’s enhanced data management capabilities to support complex use cases and its improved self-service capabilities. Vendors were evaluated and SAP was named a Leader based on criteria in three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

In the report, Forrester states that “SAP customers like SAP’s general data management capabilities, in-memory platform, search and access, data integration, and technical support.” SAP’s enterprise data fabric solution consists of capabilities from the Business Technology Platform including the SAP Data Intelligence solution, SAP HANA, SAP HANA Cloud and SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite.

“At this time of unprecedented change, businesses acknowledge that the importance of achieving data excellence and relying on trusted information to find the right path forward has never been more important,” said SAP’s Andreas Wesselmann, senior vice president, SAP HANA & Analytics, Data Management. “To help with this goal, we continue to innovate and bring improved data fabric capabilities to help our customers manage complex data environments with confidence and agility. We believe this recognition from Forrester validates the robustness of our end-to-end data management solutions, and how we’re enabling customers to better connect and extract value and insights from data.”

SAP continues to bring new and enhanced data management capabilities to market to meet evolving customer needs. Key elements are SAP Data Intelligence, SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud, with data virtualization capabilities. Part of the Business Technology Platform, SAP Data Intelligence plays a key role in enabling customers to turn their data to value. The latest update to SAP Data Intelligence is centered around delivering value from distributed data assets, increasing data literacy across the organization, helping customers rely on trusted data and operationalizing machine learning. SAP Data Intelligence extends its integration, complex data orchestration, data pipelining, data catalog and machine learning services with enhanced connectivity, governance and pipeline modeling features to provide a robust data fabric. The latest release provides deployment freedom with a bring-your-own-license model for hyperscalers as well as on-premise and fully managed cloud service options.

Learn more about SAP Data Intelligence and SAP’s enterprise data fabric capabilities on sap.com, or read more about the newest data management innovations and integrations from SAP.

