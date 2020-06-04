WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today adopted the Open COVID Pledge, committing to make all its patents available, at no cost, to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impact.
This pledge helps remove barriers to intellectual property and underscores our efforts to use technology to help businesses and communities during this time of need.
In addition to opening access to all patents, we’ve also made select solutions free to businesses to ensure continuity, and we created the Bringing Citizens Home initiative to help stranded citizens return home. We currently are working with Deutsche Telekom to create the Corona-Warn App, on behalf of the German Federal Government, to help trace infection chains of SARS-CoV-2 in Germany.
The terms of SAP’s pledge to open access to its patents are defined in the Open COVID License – Patent (OCL-P) v1.1 and can be found here. We hope that by opening access to our patents, innovation to aid in the fight against COVID-19 will thrive. The pandemic can be stopped only if we come together as a community and encourage the emergence of new technology and solutions to help communities and businesses recover.
