WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) said that International Data Group Inc. (IDC) has positioned the SAP Business One solution, the company’s ERP platform designed for small businesses, as a leading solution in the worldwide software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud-enabled small office ERP applications market.* In addition, the SAP Business ByDesign and SAP Business One solutions were recognized in the major players category in the 2020 IDC MarketScape for the worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled midmarket ERP applications market.

In those reports, IDC stated that “SAP Business ByDesign is easy to navigate, with over 500 standardized reports, dozens of prebuilt KPIs and real-time analytics.” They also wrote: “References noted this is one of the best technology companies communicating their future direction and road map.”

With SMEs accounting for about 80 percent of its customer base, SAP understands their need to optimize and simplify IT processes. SAP Business One is SAP’s flagship small business software to streamline and add intelligence to business processes, including financials, without burdening an IT team. SAP Business ByDesign is a single cloud ERP solution for bringing intelligence and automation to fast-growing, midmarket businesses. It enables nimble management of financials, logistics, procurement, shipping and human resources. In the IDC reports, both solutions were recognized for driving digital transformation and customer service.

At the recent SAP Global Partner Summit, SAP announced 12 months of free access for partners to test and demo systems on SAP Business ByDesign and SAP S/4HANA Cloud to help partners accelerate their customers’ journey to recovery.

“SAP believes that the most successful business outcomes should always drive software strategy, not the other way around,” said Subhomoy Sengupta, global head, go-to-market, SME solutions, SAP SE. “Our role in that is delivering intelligent solutions that meet our SME customers’ specific needs for agility and flexibility to achieve those outcomes. Our intelligent solutions further enable SMEs to grow into market leaders who are driving innovation, disrupting entire industries and delivering unique experiences, even in times of uncertainty.”

IDC MarketScape provides detailed quantitative and qualitative assessments in a variety of technology markets based on several criteria that impact a vendor’s market success. Each IDC MarketScape issue is informed by IDC’s global research assets and rigorous scoring methodology.

