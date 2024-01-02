Corvias Combines SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP BTP to Streamline Efficiency and Maximize Results

Corvias is known for its unwavering commitment to addressing critical infrastructure challenges. The company’s work isn’t merely about providing housing or energy – it’s about enhancing quality of life and promoting collaboration within communities.

This vision is underpinned by concrete plans that will help turn it into a reality. That’s why Corvias recently began modernizing its business processes for the future. Together with Avvale, the company embarked on a journey that led to the adoption of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

A Vision for Optimization

Photo courtesy of Corvias

Before choosing SAP, Corvias was grappling with a complex organizational structure, one characterized by disconnected systems and processes across accounting and purchasing. The allocation process was cumbersome and required redundant updates in multiple parts of the system, causing administrative headaches.

Executive leadership quickly identified the need to simplify workflows so that they could deliver information to the right stakeholders effectively and quickly and create an integrated system that could move data seamlessly between processes without human intervention.

Choosing SAP for Success

To help overcome its challenges, Corvias selected two primary SAP solutions: SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition and SAP BTP. With them, Corvias hoped to primarily centralize its data, enabling integrated purchasing and accounting capabilities. The implementation also leveraged SAP Fiori to help develop customized applications for allocating segment costs.

Today, Corvias’ processes are simplified and streamlined, thanks to real-time, actionable information accessible by key members of leadership through SAP. This allows them to be more strategic in their decision-making with greater visibility into real costs and profitability at both the individual and project levels, contributing to a more efficient financial management system for the company overall.

Far-Reaching Benefits

The adoption of SAP has empowered the company to concentrate on enhancing its working capital through ongoing improvements. This has fostered a culture of innovation and encouraged a proactive approach to operational challenges and enhancements within the organization.

In accounts payable, for instance, the implementation of automated purchase order management processes has resulted in a notable decrease in touch points. The accounts payable team has seen a reduction from seven to two touch points in 75% of cases. This not only enhances efficiency but reduces the likelihood that errors will occur as often as they would with manual processes. The streamlined purchase-order management system has become a valuable asset in optimizing the company’s financial workflow.

Corvias has also embraced a more unified and secure information management system. By standardizing data security roles throughout the entire organization, SAP provided a reliable and protected method for managing information. This consistency has made it easier for site teams to handle administrative tasks, freeing up their time to focus on more strategic initiatives.

Best of all, these SAP solutions provided a flexible and scalable platform that allows Corvias to seamlessly incorporate acquired or new companies.

Looking Ahead to the Future

Corvias’ journey with SAP and Avvale showcases the transformative power of streamlined systems and integrated solutions. By addressing the challenges of a complex organizational structure and disparate workflows, Corvias not only achieved operational efficiency but also laid the groundwork for future scalability. The collaboration with Avvale unlocked expert guidance and support throughout the process, highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships in navigating the evolving landscape of technology integration.

Today, as Corvias continues to oversee diverse projects in partnership with the military, higher education institutions, and communities, the adoption of SAP stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence across all its mission-critical endeavors.

Mike Kaszuk is SVP and COO for Midmarket at SAP.