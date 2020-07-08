WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has named former Cisco chief strategy officer Anuj Kapur as president, Corporate Development & Strategy.

In this role, Kapur will help SAP to remain ahead of future trends while delivering greater value to customers on their transformation journey. Kapur will be responsible for the SAP-wide growth strategy and support its execution across the entire product and customer life cycle. He will report to Christian Klein, SAP CEO and member of the Executive Board, and will be based in Silicon Valley.

“Such a responsibility requires a creative thinker and skilled leader who has a broad understanding of global and local requirements,” Klein said. “In Anuj, we found all of that. Navigating today’s volatile environment can be challenging, and now more than ever, we owe our customers, partners, colleagues and shareholders a clear strategy that outlines our way forward. As with our solutions, a holistic strategy must be integrated, reflecting and bringing together the whole of SAP and our respective goals. It also needs to make the connection between where we stand and our long-term vision, guiding us to where we want to be and how to get there.”

Kapur was raised in India, Kenya and Canada, and now lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. He held various roles at Cisco including strategy, product management and business development prior to being named chief strategy officer at the company. Before joining Cisco, he held various positions at Deloitte and Advanced Micro Devices. Kapur has an MBA from The Wharton School and an electrical engineering degree from the University of Waterloo.

