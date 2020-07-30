WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced availability of a free interactive online tool that allows customers to make informed decisions about their SAP journey. SAP Road Map Explorer provides a user-friendly way to customize road maps according to customers’ needs so they can gain a better understanding of SAP’s 9,000-plus innovations across more than 400 products, 25 industries and four business processes.
“SAP is uniquely positioned with its innovative approach to digitally map out the vision and direction of its product portfolio,” said Andre Bechtold, head of Strategic & Corporate Services at SAP. “SAP Road Map Explorer is an interactive tool that highlights new product and functionality additions in an easy, transparent and forward-looking way for our customers and partners.”
The tool allows users to intuitively navigate it in five steps and provides:
- An individualized guide with customizable capabilities to enable users to filter predefined criteria, such as products and focus topics like artificial intelligence, for creating individual road maps. Users can expand or narrow their search according to their own needs.
- A single source of truth that consolidates product innovations, making it easier to browse and compare innovations. Each innovation contains information in a standardized structure, ensuring consistency of information across all products.
- A collaboration tool for users to share individual product innovations or full road maps with their colleagues to provide feedback. Personalized road maps can be saved for offline accessibility.
For more information visit SAP Road Map Explorer, read “SAP Road Map Explorer: The New Way of Viewing Road Maps” and watch this video:
