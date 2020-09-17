There are many ways in which SAP employees live out the company’s vision to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. In addition to connecting people and information to find solutions to pressing global issues, employees get involved throughout the year in driving change for the better in the communities where we live and work.

One important way that we can do this is by taking time to vote in general elections. Empowering our employees to exercise their fundamental right to vote allows our voices to be heard on issues we care about.

In just a few weeks, Americans will cast ballots to elect officials at every level of the U.S. government — from local school boards to the presidency. When we vote, we shape the future of our communities and our country. At SAP, we believe that our democracy works best when all of us participate.

As such, SAP has become a signee of the Time to Vote and Civic Alliance initiatives, nonpartisan business coalitions that are designed to get companies to contribute to the cultural shift needed to increase voter turnout and recruit employees to volunteer their time at the polls. More than 800 companies have signed up for Time to Vote and over 185 leading companies have announced volunteer efforts as part of the Civic Alliance.

In support of these initiatives, we are taking the following actions related to voter accommodations:

Promoting Election Day on November 3 as a day without meetings for U.S. employees.

Proactively encouraging all managers of U.S. employees to provide flexibility to allow employees to vote on Election Day.

Recognizing that some states offer time off to vote, but also that employees may need more than just a few hours since historically long lines are expected for voting this November.

Encouraging U.S. employees to take a moment to make sure they are registered to vote.

Reminding U.S. employees who plan to vote in person that they can use a personal or vacation day on Election Day. In 2020, SAP employees have five personal days to be used at their discretion with the approval of their manager.

Inspiring employees to help out by becoming service poll workers at a local polling location.

Providing resources for mail-in ballots and early voting and reminding employees to follow the guidelines of their state of residence.

SAP North America President DJ Paoni shared, “SAP is committed to ensuring our U.S. employees have the opportunity to exercise their civic right and have their voices heard this November.”

Election Day is more important than ever this year and regardless of employees’ political views, they should not have to choose between voting and obligations at work.

Dan Healey is senior vice president and head of Human Resources at SAP North America.