WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a new release of SAP Logistics Business Network, with new capabilities to increase logistics network visibility, collaboration and reach.

SAP Logistics Business Network is a cloud-based network platform designed to seamlessly connect SAP customers’ back-end systems to their freight collaboration, tracking, order fulfillment and material traceability networks.

“As further proof of SAP’s commitment to the SAP Business Network strategy announced at SAPPHIRE NOW, we continue to add new capabilities to SAP Logistics Business Network and to advance our partner strategy,” said Paige Cox, SAP senior vice president and head of SAP Business Network. “The open APIs and expanded partnerships are proof points of our strategy to create a true network of networks.”

The release provides the next step in the strategy to enable end-to-end visibility, increased efficiency and seamless collaboration through a unified business network and includes:

Sales order fulfillment tracking based on the next-generation global track-and-trace capability in SAP Logistics Business Network, which connects to milestone and live tracking services across transportation modes for global coverage

Enhanced freight collaboration capabilities, including multimodal freight order tracking that extends visibility across road and ocean events

Standard APIs to connect partners and networks, enabling new road and ocean partner collaborations

SAP Logistics Business Network enhances coverage for additional modes of transport through new and existing partners, such as the following:

project44 provides business-to-business connectivity for freight contracting and visibility capabilities for real-time road shipment tracking and global live ocean tracking.

provides business-to-business connectivity for freight contracting and visibility capabilities for real-time road shipment tracking and global live ocean tracking. ClearMetal provides in-transit container and shipment tracking with machine learning to cross-reference inputs to further advance ocean-tracking choice to customers.

provides in-transit container and shipment tracking with machine learning to cross-reference inputs to further advance ocean-tracking choice to customers. Shippeo, a European market specialist, provides its carrier network, regulatory expertise and data intelligence to connect carriers and the truck telematics systems of millions of trucks for road shipment tracking.

Through these partnerships, licensed members of SAP Logistics Business Network can now access actual shipment location, status changes and estimated time of arrival during transportation by road and ocean carriers. The new connectivity to ocean carriers and ports, as well as satellite systems, allows visibility across all global ocean freight.

SAP Logistics Business Network is an integral part of SAP Business Network, which utilizes insights from real-time ERP and advanced analytics and provides synergies with successful network solutions such as Ariba Network — connecting more than 5 million companies globally and where more than US$3.46 trillion in commerce is transacted annually. Delivering collective intelligence through an open and interoperable business network enables sustainable and resilient supply chains, transforms business models and provides the agility to safeguard against global disruptions.

