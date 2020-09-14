Hispanic heroes have shaped and informed the world we live in today and continue to serve as a powerful and unified multi-generational force for good across sectors and industries.

However, Hispanic “stars” often do not receive the recognition they deserve. Their stories are not universally taught in schools and their impact and achievements are underrepresented. These amazing men and women deserve wider appreciation and celebration. Now is the time to commemorate the contributions of the Hispanic community and foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs September 15 to October 15, SAP is working with the We Are All Human Foundation on the “Hispanic Star Journey” for a fun and safe competition that brings people together and celebrates the myriad ways that Hispanic Americans have positively influenced U.S. culture and history.

The hands-on, interactive virtual reality game challenges participants to follow clues on social media linked to a weekly Hispanic “star.” Play along to learn more about past and present achievements and at the end of the week, take a picture in front of the “Hispanic Star Cyber Statue.” Participants who share a Cyber Statue selfie will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

“We are so excited to have SAP’s support and participation in the ‘Hispanic Star Journey’ as we bring attention to the incredible stories of Hispanic heroes and foster compassion and connection that unites us on the mission for diversity and inclusion through an innovative gaming experience,” said Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of We Are All Human Foundation.

Advancing and Empowering Hispanics in the Workplace and the World

“I am proud that SAP was one of the first 50 companies to sign the Hispanic Promise in early 2019, demonstrating our ongoing and steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion that truly enables us to help the world run better and improve people’s lives,” Alicia Tillman, global chief marketing officer of SAP, shared. “Hispanic Heritage Month offers a time for us to celebrate and reflect up on the many contributions this vibrant community has made to our country. In addition, we must look toward the future with the buying power of the Hispanic community in mind and always strive to have Latinx voices present at our tables.”

With Hispanics making up 18 percent of the U.S. population, 12 percent of the annual U.S. GDP, and $1.7 trillion of annual consumer purchasing power, they hold considerable influence. Yet, according to a Hispanic Sentiment Study, 74 percent of respondents stated that they cannot be themselves at work and 77 percent reported that they were unaware of recent achievements made by the Hispanic community.

This reinforces the importance of ensuring that Hispanics feel heard and valued by acknowledging their accomplishments and creating a safe space for them — both in the workplace and in our communities at large. SAP is committed to fostering a skilled and inclusive workforce, so that we can thrive as an intelligent enterprise and empower our ecosystem to do the same.

“At SAP, we are taking specific actions toward social justice and equality including increasing diversity within our ranks and ensuring that women, people of color and other underrepresented groups have access to development opportunities,” said Judith Michelle Williams, chief diversity and inclusion officer and head of People Sustainability at SAP. “This will not only be good for business, it will allow us to build a more diverse, more equitable, more inclusive, and better future for all.”

Play Along During Hispanic Heritage Month



Celebrate Hispanic “stars” of the past and present by participating in the “Hispanic Star Cyber Statues” virtual game and contribute to building a better future for all by advocating for diversity and inclusion in your workplaces and communities.

Janis Fratamico is global head of Brand Experience at SAP.

Thamara Ramirez-Walker is global senior director of Purpose & Brand Experience at SAP and leads Latinos@SAP.