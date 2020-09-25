WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced ARC Advisory Group has again named the company as the market leader in transportation management systems (TMS), as well as a market leader for warehouse management systems (WMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM).
“We are deeply committed to helping our customers achieve goals and operate seamlessly — especially during economic uncertainty,” said Franz Hero, head of development for SAP Digital Supply Chain. “This recognition exemplifies the depth and breadth of SAP solutions across the supply chain and their ability to serve business outcomes. These top rankings also show our continued investment and innovation in the digital supply chain space.”
In ARC’s latest TMS market study,* SAP was ranked as the number one supplier overall† for the ninth year, as well as number one in selected categories, including:
- Transportation management systems
- Fleet management
- Software revenues
- Maintenance/support services
- EMEA geographical region
- Tier one companies
- Chemical
- Electronics and electrical
- Household and personal care
- Machinery
- Other industries
According to the study, “[SAP’s] TMS solution is a holistic transportation solution that covers end-to-end business scenarios. Aside from being the leading overall supplier, SAP is the largest provider of fleet management solutions, local server-based solutions, and TMS software.”
In ARC’s latest WMS market study,** SAP was ranked number one† in the following WMS market segments:
- Asia
- Automotive
- Software revenues
- Aerospace and defense
ARC notes: “The various integration points between SAP EWM and other enterprise solutions offered by SAP provide notable advantages, including: the ability to support end-to-end traceability and recalls; support for the release of raw materials to a factory line; integration to global trade management to ensure the correct paperwork for goods shipped across international borders and for bonded warehouses; and integration to SAP’s spare parts planning solutions for more complex spare parts warehouses. Customers can also obtain total cost of ownership savings from buying all solutions from one vendor and managing, supporting, and extending them with the same resources and skills instead of acquiring and maintaining heterogeneous IT skills.”
ARC’s latest EAM study*** also ranks SAP as number one† in the following categories:
- EMEA
- Latin America
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Metals
- Pulp and paper
- Telecommunications
- Software revenue
- Maintenance and services
- Production equipment
- Direct sales
According to the study: “[SAP’s] EAM capabilities are at the center of the company’s intelligent asset management philosophy. Each module handles specific business tasks for the associated business function, and links to the other applications where applicable. SAP is the leading ERP supplier worldwide, and this installed base is a key strength for selling its EAM solution.”
SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions enable companies to thrive by anticipating and preparing for disruptions with an integrated portfolio of predictive analytics, automation and the Internet of Things. Find more information about SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions online.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media Contact:
Angela Feher, +1 (347) 882-1689, angela.feher@sap.com, ET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
*ARC Market Analysis: “Transportation Management Systems Global Market 2019-2024,” by Chris Cunnane, June 2020.
**ARC Market Analysis: “Warehouse Management Systems Global Market 2019-2024,” by Clint Reiser, May 2020.
***ARC Market Analysis: “Enterprise Asset Management Global Market 2019-2014,” by Ed O’Brien, June 2020.
†Based on revenue
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.