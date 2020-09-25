WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced ARC Advisory Group has again named the company as the market leader in transportation management systems (TMS), as well as a market leader for warehouse management systems (WMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM).

“We are deeply committed to helping our customers achieve goals and operate seamlessly — especially during economic uncertainty,” said Franz Hero, head of development for SAP Digital Supply Chain. “This recognition exemplifies the depth and breadth of SAP solutions across the supply chain and their ability to serve business outcomes. These top rankings also show our continued investment and innovation in the digital supply chain space.”

In ARC’s latest TMS market study,* SAP was ranked as the number one supplier overall† for the ninth year, as well as number one in selected categories, including:

Transportation management systems

Fleet management

Software revenues

Maintenance/support services

EMEA geographical region

Tier one companies

Chemical

Electronics and electrical

Household and personal care

Machinery

Other industries

According to the study, “[SAP’s] TMS solution is a holistic transportation solution that covers end-to-end business scenarios. Aside from being the leading overall supplier, SAP is the largest provider of fleet management solutions, local server-based solutions, and TMS software.”

In ARC’s latest WMS market study,** SAP was ranked number one† in the following WMS market segments:

Asia

Automotive

Software revenues

Aerospace and defense

ARC notes: “The various integration points between SAP EWM and other enterprise solutions offered by SAP provide notable advantages, including: the ability to support end-to-end traceability and recalls; support for the release of raw materials to a factory line; integration to global trade management to ensure the correct paperwork for goods shipped across international borders and for bonded warehouses; and integration to SAP’s spare parts planning solutions for more complex spare parts warehouses. Customers can also obtain total cost of ownership savings from buying all solutions from one vendor and managing, supporting, and extending them with the same resources and skills instead of acquiring and maintaining heterogeneous IT skills.”

ARC’s latest EAM study*** also ranks SAP as number one† in the following categories:

EMEA

Latin America

Automotive

Chemicals

Metals

Pulp and paper

Telecommunications

Software revenue

Maintenance and services

Production equipment

Direct sales

According to the study: “[SAP’s] EAM capabilities are at the center of the company’s intelligent asset management philosophy. Each module handles specific business tasks for the associated business function, and links to the other applications where applicable. SAP is the leading ERP supplier worldwide, and this installed base is a key strength for selling its EAM solution.”

SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions enable companies to thrive by anticipating and preparing for disruptions with an integrated portfolio of predictive analytics, automation and the Internet of Things. Find more information about SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions online.

