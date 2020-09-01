WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that once again it has been named as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Warehouse Management Systems and Transportation Management Systems. Moreover, by worldwide market share, SAP was ranked by Gartner Inc. to be among the top supply chain management (SCM) software providers. SAP also was ranked number one in overall supply chain management market share by IDC.

SAP believes the recognition demonstrates its ability to help global businesses stay resilient in times of supply chain disruption with its customer-centric products.

According to recent reports, SAP has been:

Placed in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems” for the sixth time in a row

Placed in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems” for the sixth year in a row

Ranked by Gartner as the number one market share leader in supply chain management software, worldwide, for the 18th year in a row

Ranked by IDC as number one by market share for supply chain management applications

Additionally, all of the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 and all four of the Gartner Supply Chain Masters are SAP customers.

“As 2020 has shown us, supply chain disruptions can present immediate and long-lasting threats without warning,” said Franz Hero, head of development for SAP Digital Supply Chain. “Companies must operate resilient supply chains that are agile, predictive and intelligent in order to make informed decisions quickly and confidently. These third-party recognitions show SAP’s leadership in helping organizations continue moving forward — even in times of disruption.”

According to Gartner: “The supply chain management software market grew 8.6% in 2019, exceeding $15 billion in vendor revenue. Cloud revenue grew 2.5 times faster than the overall market, accounting for nearly 34% of the market as all leading vendors transitioned their new product strategy to cloud.”* In the same report, SAP ranked as the number one market share leader in supply chain management software, worldwide.

Gartner’s 2020 “Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems”** report lists SAP in the Leaders Quadrant for its SCM extended warehouse management solution. The SAP Extended Warehouse Management application covers all the facets of warehouse and distribution management, including multichannel fulfillment and distribution, inventory management and control, cross-docking, labor management and billing for companies of all sizes and industries.

Gartner’s 2020 “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems”† report lists SAP in the Leaders Quadrant for its transportation management solution. The SAP Transportation Management application, which experienced significant revenue growth in 2019, reduces transportation complexity dramatically by integrating fleet and logistics management throughout networks.

In its “IDC Semiannual Software Tracker 2019H2,”†† published in April 2020, IDC again ranked SAP number one in supply chain management revenue and overall market share.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

