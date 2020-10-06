In the digital age, enterprises rely on technological solutions to track and manage CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain, from sourcing materials through manufacturing to final distribution. This will require suppliers, operations, and logistics to determine and disclose their relative emissions. Companies can use this data to gain better insights, allowing them to consolidate, analyze, and manage the carbon footprint of their individual products and services more effectively.

We already see companies, such as in the food sector, acting on their corporate responsibilities, investor advice, and consumer demand to label their products with product-level emissions information . This gives consumers the information they need to make more responsible purchase decisions, creating a virtuous circle.

When it comes to the circular economy and keeping valuable materials in use longer, technology can accelerate the circular benefits for businesses. Companies can gain enormous benefits from capturing value from materials currently being wasted. A restorative and regenerative economy can potentially unlock $4.5 trillion in growth, reduce CO2 by 45 percent and waste by 90 percent. A global transformation is focused on supply chain traceability, transparency about sustainable sourcing and production, and waste recovery throughout the product use cycle.

While many different materials flow through global value chains, plastic has become a high-visibility resource targeted for reduction and reuse. More than 450 businesses, governments, and other organizations representing more than 20 percent of consumer packaged goods globally have made commitments to an ambitious set of targets by 2025. SAP helps maintain the value of material flows and to capture new revenues by innovating business models and helping companies adopt circular economy approaches and processes.

To begin with, companies must focus on responsible design. Product designers and engineers must create new approaches for product modularity, repairability, reclamation, and packaging in order to reduce waste and keep materials in use longer.

What is one company’s waste is another company’s valuable input – but you have to be able to find it, value it, and use it. This is where we need to advance more responsible sourcing and procurement. The aim is to use technology to connect buyers and sellers in secondary materials marketplaces.

It can be challenging, however, for companies to locate, assess, validate, and incorporate these sources into current processes. Recyclers are beginning to use geospatial technology, data science, and real-time analytics to improve resource recovery and re-use.