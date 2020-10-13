Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored SAP as one of the World’s Best Workplaces 2020.

SAP was selected out of more than 10,000 organizations that participated in the survey process, representing the voices of 10.2 million employees in 92 countries. The 25 World’s Best Workplaces stand out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

Great Place to Work identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces around the world with the publication of the annual World’s Best Workplaces list. To be eligible for the list, a company must be named to five or more national Best Workplaces lists across Great Place to Work’s global offices, have 5,000 employees or more worldwide, and at least 40% of the company’s workforce or 5,000 employees must be based outside of the country in which the company is headquartered.

SAP has qualified as a result of its success in appearing in Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Greater China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Japan, Peru, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

SAP is proud to be recognized by Great Place to Work® and its people as creating one of the World’s Best Workplaces.

We put our people at the very top of our greatest assets and focus on providing an exceptional employee experience for all. A high-trust culture around the globe is a significant reason that SAP has been able to be resilient and even thrive during this past year.

