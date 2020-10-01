A year later, SAP celebrates the anniversary of its partnership with UNICEF under the banner of “Innovation Starts With All of Us.” Yet amid our celebration, we must keep asking tough questions. Are we working diligently enough in times of COVID-19 to ensure that opportunity for education and employment are truly available to all?

According to a recent report released by the International Labour Organisation, more than 50 percent of the world’s youth will not have basic skills for employment. One in six young people aged 18 to 29 (17.4 percent) have stopped working since the onset of the crisis, highlighting the dramatic impact that the pandemic has on youth labor markets around the world. Do these statistics sound scary? They sound unacceptable to us. United for now and the future, SAP and its partners are committed to changing the narrative.

With millions of young people experiencing a disruption in education and employment, SAP is launching its 16th year of Global Month of Service, featuring signature digital skills initiatives like Africa Code Week, Code Unnati, Meet and Code, Digital Skills for Today, and Latin Code Week, among others. These programs focus on powering opportunity through digital inclusion. They offer inclusive education and employment readiness opportunities, primarily serving young people across more than 105 countries.

Rallying around the importance of these programs and what they could mean for the future, SAP is excited to connect learners across the world with a new group of cheerleaders, Now United. A diverse pop band of 15 singers and dancers from 15 different countries might sound like an unlikely opening act for coding and 21st century skills programs. But these young artists believe in the power of technology to create positive change and disrupt the status quo, and keep their fans close through digital and social media.

SAP and Now United are exploring how data, technology, and social platforms can create immersive and engaging digital experiences that bring the band’s fan base closer to action.

Despite difficult circumstances brought forward by the pandemic, SAP remains committed to helping the world run better and improving people’s lives. This includes taking programs virtual where we can, delivering on commitments no matter what, and showing up in person where possible.

Unite for Our Future

As SAP CEO Christian Klein recently shared with all employees, “Tackling inequality in the world is as much about learning as it is about taking action.” In that spirit, SAP has adapted its Global Month of Service, held October 1-31 and the company’s longest-running employee engagement initiative. This year, the program will have an increased focus on virtual volunteering supporting programs, including coding initiatives. It will also offer employees the chance to learn, further exploring purpose-driven work at SAP.

The Global Month of Service will dive into four critical social issues impacting the world today: equality for all, digitally inclusive workforce, climate action, and social entrepreneurship. Participants will work together to think differently about what SAP as a company is uniquely suited to offer to the most vulnerable in our communities.

Join us and share your commitment to helping the world run better and improving people’s lives with SAP with the hashtag #SAP4Good.