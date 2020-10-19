WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been named a leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Platforms 2020 Vendor Assessment.”* This is the second time SAP has received the distinction.**

Using the IDC MarketScape’s comprehensive assessment framework and customer feedback gathered through online surveys and phone interviews, the report analyzed 18 vendors offering business-to-business digital commerce platforms and named SAP a leader based on SAP’s strategies and capabilities. The report noted, “Customers we interviewed rated SAP above average when asked whether SAP Commerce Cloud is ‘built for the future.’ One customer commented, ‘This is where SAP is really good. They were a bit late to market here but have gotten ahead.’”

The report further noted: “Consider SAP if you are an enterprise looking for an all-in-one digital commerce platform that can handle complex enterprise requirements and can support both B2B and B2C business models or you use SAP for other CX applications. Consider it if your organization is primarily focused on differentiating by building a unique and highly customized commerce experience with a platform offering deep functionality.”

The SAP Commerce Cloud solution supports business-to-consumer (B2C) use cases and complex business-to-business (B2B) scenarios with a unified platform that offers the sourcing, consignment, complex ordering, delivery options, products, services and pricing that modern companies require. The SAP Commerce Cloud solution enables organizations to securely identify and connect with customers across channels and manage their profiles, preferences and consent settings throughout an engagement.

“B2B commerce is undergoing a tremendous shift in parallel to what we’re seeing in B2C commerce,” said Bob Stutz, president, Customer Experience, SAP. “Consumers and now businesses are in control of their e-commerce experience, and they expect the best. With SAP Commerce Cloud, organizations courting business buyers can be sure they are offering a top-notch digital commerce experience and building lasting relationships.”

To read an excerpt of the September 2020 report, please visit IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Platforms 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45741520).

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

