Now flying off the virtual shelves of SAP App Center are some of the hottest innovations of 2020: apps that support the customer experience.

It’s no wonder. When the business landscape shifted so dramatically in such a rapid and unexpected way, companies have had to think creatively about how to meet their customers’ expectations.

SAP partners have done a lot of that creative thinking for you. More than 200 apps are now available on SAP App Center that integrate with and/or extend SAP Customer Experience solutions and the SAP Customer Relationship Management (SAP CRM) application. Leading up to SAP Customer Experience LIVE, happening October 14 and 15, we are shining a light on the event sponsors and their endorsed apps: Pricefx, MyWave, Mediafly, and Totango.

Integrating with SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, and SAP Commerce, the following three apps provide powerful ways to engage with customers.

Annex Cloud’s Customer Loyalty Cloud integrates with all three to enable offering customers tangible incentives for buying products, engaging with the company, and becoming advocates. Design a customized reward structure and deliver loyalty points and rewards for any customer behavior you choose to encourage. The result is more repeat purchases, increased retention rates, easier customer acquisition, and higher conversion rates.

Sprinklr Platform for SAP Experience & Customer Management offers a 360-degree view of customers by leveraging the power of real-time social data to inform and evolve the customer experience. Sprinklr and SAP Commerce allow for analyzing sales and social data in the same report to uncover and understand trends. Sprinklr and SAP Marketing Cloud connect social insights with other marketing efforts. And with Sprinklr and SAP Service Cloud, a team can create service tickets directly from engagement on social channels.

Khoros Intelligence is a social listening app that integrates with SAP Service Cloud to help realize the value of social data by making it actionable. The app gives access to unlimited search streams with an intuitive user interface (UI) that makes social insights accessible to anyone on a team – no data analyst required. Create better content, find new audiences, keep tabs on competition, mitigate crises, and more with on-demand access to multichannel social listening data.

Apps integrating with SAP Commerce and SAP Commerce Cloud can expand capabilities in countless ways. Here are four great examples:

Keytree In-store Technology is a mobile app that integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Sales Cloud to bridge the experience gap between digital and physical stores. By surfacing relevant customer and product data for in-store associates, it enables them to provide a meaningful customer experience and drive sales through up-selling and cross-selling. They can even respond to customer requests and manage their day-to-day tasks within the app.

Bloomreach Experience (brX) for SAP Commerce enables building and optimizing personalized digital buying experiences for visitors and customers alike. The brX app blends commerce and content – blogs, landing pages, and product detail pages – with intelligent product grids to match products with user intent across the entire buyer journey. Artificial intellingence-driven search, merchandising, content management, recommendation, and SEO modules enhance the capabilities of SAP Commerce.

CELUM Content Collaboration is a smart solution for marketing project management, an automated centralized content hug melded with a team collaboration platform, integrated with SAP Commerce. The content hub contains all the various elements of the company’s marketing assets in one place, with automation applied to make it easier to handle them. Projects come together in the CELUM Workroom, where a common dashboard helps the team organize virtually and enables complete transparency.

Vertex Indirect Tax for SAP Commerce Cloud centralizes rules and rules requirement for accurate calculation of sales and use tax, as well as product taxability. Integration with SAP Commerce Cloud streamlines and automates enables every transaction to leverage the full calculation potential and powerful automation of Vertex – no custom integration development required. Customize product taxability, identify accurate jurisdictions, automate management of exemptions, and generate signature-ready PDF returns, all in one solution.

Anne Yi is general manager of SAP App Center.