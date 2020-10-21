The SAP Customer Experience enablement portal was launched in 2018 to provide short, bite-sized video learning content for those seeking to learn about the SAP Customer Experience portfolio. With the format proving to be very popular over the last two years, the team behind the portal has collaborated with the openSAP team to launch openSAP Microlearning videos.

As the company’s free online learning platform, openSAP began by providing massive open online courses (MOOCs). It has now expanded to include podcasts and microlearning. So far, more than 1 million learners have signed up to learn through openSAP.

Since launching openSAP Microlearning with selected topics around the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, offerings have been expanded to provide complementary knowledge on SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba solutions.

As a next step, the SAP Customer Experience enablement portal will move its content over within the openSAP Microlearning videos so that learners can find free learning material from SAP in one place. This will also open the platform to additional SAP solutions to create and provide microlearning videos through openSAP Microlearning and enable learners to expand their knowledge even further.

As of October 15, 2020, content from the SAP Customer Experience enablement portal is available within openSAP Microlearning. The SAP Customer Experience enablement portal will close down and all learners will be redirected to the new platform.

Additionally, openSAP Microlearning has been restructured and the user interface(UI) has been simplified for learners. Microlearning videos are organized in categories, channels, and playlists. Learners can filter the content by roles as well as subscribe to channels they are interested in. In addition, learners can now like, share, and comment on videos.

To explore a variety of free learning content from SAP, visit open.sap.com. Whether searching for a complete course or complementary learning with podcasts and microlearning, you can find the knowledge you need on openSAP.