BERLIN — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its first data and analytics-focused SAP.iO Foundry Berlin startup accelerator program.

Seven startups have been chosen to participate in the virtual fall cohort held in collaboration with the SAP HANA and Analytics team with focus on the unique opportunities of data and analytics in the business-to-business space.

“Businesses are faced today with massive amounts of data coming into their lines of business practically from everywhere, just like a running faucet,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, president, SAP HANA and Analytics. “Our mission is to turn this untapped resource into a superpower that provides business value for everyone. It’s truly important to think about how we can connect people to data so they can use it for the benefit of their customers. Data is vast. We need to tackle it with lots of imagination.”

SAP.iO Foundry Berlin is part of SAP’s strategic business unit designed to accelerate innovation and drive new business models for SAP. The SAP.iO Foundries program is a global network of equity-free accelerator programs located in strategic startup hubs. It provides startups with access to mentorship, exposure to SAP technologies, and opportunities to meet and collaborate with SAP customers.

The selected startups will work closely with mentors from SAP, to develop proofs-of-concept, access SAP technology and application programming interfaces (APIs), and identify opportunities to collaborate with SAP customers. At the program’s core are the interactions with SAP’s customers who provide invaluable insights and guidance to the startups throughout their time in-program and beyond. The program will run for three months and conclude with a demo day in early January.

The cohort consists of the following startups:

C2RO is a Canada-based artificial intelligence (AI) company offering privacy-aware AI video analytics for physical spaces. It leverages the existing surveillance cameras and uses GDPR-compliant and proprietary edge-cloud AI to accurately analyze the behavior, demographics and journey of people. The same way Google Analytics revolutionized the digital world, C2RO is revolutionizing the physical world.

datazeit reveals information hidden in web and social media and delivers end-to-end data intelligence to accelerate digital business transformation.

Teamcore identifies on-shelf availability and lost sales opportunities. It prioritizes tasks after processing stores sales, stock and in-store data on machine learning (ML) algorithms. The platform enables a structured sales methodology by creating a problem-solving workflow across the entire retail sales and operations team, empowering consumer product companies to better store execution.

nwo.ai is an intelligence amplification platform that harnesses ML techniques and human metadata to identify global cultural shifts early and throughout the lifecycle of trends across various sectors.

Stylumia solves the problems of fashion, lifestyle, sports and home validation, prediction, and design generation. Its data-driven approach combines consumer demand sensing with the client’s own data for context-relevant validation, prediction and generation.

Ubermetrics’ new enterprise intelligence solution provides highly actionable signals on business-critical events. Using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Ubermetrics distills public information from millions of sources down to meaningful events, such as strikes at suppliers, competitor product launches and over 50 other categories.

ZEPL delivers an enterprise software-as-a-service data science and governance solution that supports enterprises as they are looking to deliver AI-driven applications to help solve business challenges where massive sets of data are in play.

