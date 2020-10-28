TEL AVIV — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced early this week its first utilities-focused accelerator program. The seven early-stage startups to participate in the SAP.iO Foundry Tel Aviv program will focus on innovative solutions that address some of the biggest imperatives and challenges in the utilities industry, such as collaborative customer relationships, enterprise asset management and managing transmission and distribution.
The SAP.iO zero-equity-ask program is designed to accelerate innovation and drive new business models for SAP’s utility customers. To be intelligent enterprises that deliver sustainable futures, utility companies need to undertake a digital transformation, which now includes environmental sustainability and energy transition. During the 12-week program, the seven selected startups will work closely with SAP’s industry experts to develop new joint offerings that will allow new capabilities and functionalities on top of SAP’s current solutions to the utilities industry.
“SAP’s utilities customers are looking for intelligent solutions to help them succeed in delivering safe, reliable and sustainable energy products and services,” said Peter Maier, SAP president of industries and customer advisory. “This cohort of early-stage startups will help us connect our customers with the most cutting-edge solutions from around the world and enable them to rapidly respond to new business requirements.”
This cohort will collaborate with SAP longtime customers E.ON Innovation, part of Germany-based E.ON SE, and Israel Electric Corp. (IEC). The collaboration aims to identify breakthrough technologies, providing E.ON Innovation and IEC opportunities to be beta sites for pilots of the selected startups.
The following startups are participating in SAP.iO Foundry Tel Aviv:
- FSIGHT offers state-of-the-art artificial intelligence software solutions that allow the end user to predict, optimize and trade energy.
- Future Grid enables the renewable grid of the future to deliver safe and reliable electricity.
- Lemonbeat offers a scalable end-to-end Internet of Things–enabling solution, building a seamless experience journey from device to cloud.
- NET2GRID delivers a platform for utilities to gain powerful energy insights and run value-added services using machine learning algorithms on smart meter data.
- OXYGEN TECHNOLOGIES provides digital value-added services to private and commercial “prosumers” with an operating system to monitor and control distributed energy devices.
- PexaPark provides the operating system for postsubsidy renewable energy sales.
- Raycatch’s AI-driven digital asset management system automates and optimizes solar photovoltaic plants.
To learn more about SAP.iO and how SAP is helping innovators inside and outside of SAP build products, find customers and change industries, visit SAP.iO.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media Contacts:
Anke Otto-Jungkind, +1 (650) 796-6478, anke.otto-jungkind@sap.com, PT
Lesa Beber, +1 (650) 390-1629, lesa.beber@sap.com, PT
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.