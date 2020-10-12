WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Q4 2020.
Forrester Research Inc. researched, analyzed and scored 13 vendors and named SAP a Leader for the CIAM capabilities in its SAP Customer Data Cloud solution portfolio. The report noted that CIAM customers should look for vendors with the ability to enable seamless, frictionless customer privacy and consent management; integration with identity verification systems; and ability to scale to large numbers of users in both technology and price.
The Forrester report states: “[SAP’s] solution offers outstanding consent management, expansive customer self-service and a very well thought through CIAM administration interface.”
SAP has four solutions in the SAP Customer Data Cloud product portfolio: SAP Customer Consent, SAP Customer Data Platform, SAP Customer Identity and SAP Customer Profile.
“Trustworthiness in the management of customer data is incredibly important, and organizations must provide transparency and deliver personal data control to customers while engaging in new ways and using different channels,” said Bob Stutz, president, SAP Customer Experience. “SAP Customer Data Cloud has native integrations and completely secure, seamless consent management built in, which enables organizations to handle customer data respectfully, while still deriving valuable insights.”
Download a complimentary copy of the report, including Forrester’s in-depth analysis of the CIAM landscape.
To learn more, attend SAP Customer Experience LIVE, taking place online October 14–15.
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media Contact:
Janice Tsoules, +1 (650) 223-4817, Janice.Tsoules@sap.com, ET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.