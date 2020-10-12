WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Q4 2020.

Forrester Research Inc. researched, analyzed and scored 13 vendors and named SAP a Leader for the CIAM capabilities in its SAP Customer Data Cloud solution portfolio. The report noted that CIAM customers should look for vendors with the ability to enable seamless, frictionless customer privacy and consent management; integration with identity verification systems; and ability to scale to large numbers of users in both technology and price.

The Forrester report states: “[SAP’s] solution offers outstanding consent management, expansive customer self-service and a very well thought through CIAM administration interface.”

SAP has four solutions in the SAP Customer Data Cloud product portfolio: SAP Customer Consent, SAP Customer Data Platform, SAP Customer Identity and SAP Customer Profile.

“Trustworthiness in the management of customer data is incredibly important, and organizations must provide transparency and deliver personal data control to customers while engaging in new ways and using different channels,” said Bob Stutz, president, SAP Customer Experience. “SAP Customer Data Cloud has native integrations and completely secure, seamless consent management built in, which enables organizations to handle customer data respectfully, while still deriving valuable insights.”

