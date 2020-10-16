Ensuring a positive new hire experience has always been important. Now that many workplaces are fully remote, engaging new hires is more important than ever. Successful onboarding can help increase employees’ time to productivity, job satisfaction, performance levels, and career effectiveness.

“Onboarding processes must facilitate a sense of community between new employees and their colleagues in order to develop an effective team and instill a sense of emotional belonging, connecting an employee to the company and its mission,” said Dr. Lauren Bidwell, senior research scientist for Product Strategy Research at SAP SuccessFactors. “Understanding the scope of the SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding solution can increase an organization’s success when it comes to effective onboarding.”

To support customers in learning more about SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding, SAP offers demos, product forums, and customer community user groups, which connect peer customers to share and learn from one another with product knowledge, lessons learned, best practices, and business processes. A new product user group for SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding customers is now available and will host its first meeting on October 28.

“One of the biggest advantages of our user groups is that they are customer-led and customer-focused,” said Pamela Platte, global director of User Group Engagement for SAP SuccessFactors. “Customers love to collaborate and learn from one another. SAP SuccessFactors user groups provide networking and the ability to share stories with other HR customers. It’s so great to watch customers answer questions, share how they did something, and coordinate time for further discussions.”

Any SAP SuccessFactors customer can engage in the user group communities, which are available by product, region, and industry.

“Customers interested in learning more about SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding should attend our first group meeting to learn best practices from not only SAP product leaders, but also peer customers that use the product every day,” Platte said. “I invite everyone in the HR and Talent Management community to join the conversation, collaborate, and learn.”

The interactive meeting on October 28 will include a customer spotlight presentation, an onboarding thought leader presentation, and time to discuss the SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding solution and its features with other customers.

To learn more about SAP SuccessFactors user group communities and register for the SAP SuccessFactors Onboarding user group meeting on October 28, log in to the SAP SuccessFactors Customer Community here.