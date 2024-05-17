At SAP SuccessFactors, our partners play a pivotal role in extending our reach and enhancing our solutions, ensuring that customers can best leverage innovative technologies that help them tackle the business challenges of today and tomorrow while making every employee a success story.

This year, the SAP Global Line of Business Partner Excellence Awards have once again spotlighted our partners’ outstanding contributions to customer success. The following partners have showcased their expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence, leading the way with groundbreaking initiatives and exceptional customer service.

Accenture has been recognized as the winner for Sales Success in Large Enterprises. This award illustrates Accenture’s success bringing exceptional results to the largest and most complex HR transformations. With a long-standing SAP partnership, Accenture has built expertise across multiple industries, and, with this deep knowledge, it delivers innovative solutions and services to help our customers drive operational efficiency and enhance the employee experience.

NTT DATA Business Solutions stands out for winning awards in two categories: Customer Success Management and Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization. It was also a finalist in the Sales Success in Large Enterprises category. The combination of these awards highlights NTT DATA's relentless determination to deliver throughout the customer value journey, as well as its breadth of offerings across human capital management (HCM) and SAP's broader cloud ERP suite. NTT DATA's consistent recognition demonstrates its leading innovation, adaptability to changing market needs, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Empleox GmbH has been named the winner in the Sales Success in Midmarket category. Empleox GmbH helps us meet the needs of our midsize customers by continuously innovating and designing solutions to help them grow, scale, and stay agile. Specializing in implementing and optimizing SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Empleox GmbH empowers organizations to transform HR operations, enhance employee engagement, and achieve their business objectives.

OpenText has been recognized for its exceptional performance throughout 2023, alongside SAP, to bring cutting-edge solutions to the market. As the winner in the Partner Solution Success category, this recognition reflects the OpenText team's ongoing commitment to growth and innovation. Its integration with SAP SuccessFactors solutions provides customers with enhanced document management capabilities, helping to streamline HR processes and reduce administrative costs.

EPI-USE has won the Delivery Quality category, which is awarded to partners for consistent excellence in project delivery across a number of metrics. This award speaks to the EPI-USE team's commitment to customer delivery. With over 30 years of experience, EPI-USE has developed deep expertise in the SAP SuccessFactors portfolio and has become a trusted advisor for organizations looking to optimize their HCM solutions.

“We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to Customer Success and Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization. These awards underscore our dedication to delivering innovative HR solutions to our customers worldwide. We help them to optimize their HR processes and improve their employee experience. Being a finalist in the Sales Success in Large Enterprise category further validates our strategic approach to supporting a broad spectrum in the market.” Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions, and EVP, NTT DATA, Inc.

These partners have surpassed the high standard expected in our industry. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all winners and finalists in the SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards.

We are incredibly grateful for our entire SAP SuccessFactors partner ecosystem, whose efforts are critical to our success. Your relentless pursuit of excellence ensures that, together, we can help our customers make every employee a success story.

Get a detailed look at all the winners and more information about the awards.

Aaron Green is chief marketing & solutions officer for SAP SuccessFactors.

Nick Holmes is vice president of Ecosystem for SAP SuccessFactors.