In collaboration with Syniti, the Data Management and Landscape Transformation organization at SAP recently announced a premier service offering for customer migration to SAP S/4HANA, utilizing the selective data transition approach with SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti.

The Data Management and Landscape Transformation team is service provider dedicated to data migration and management to SAP S/4HANA. Its methodology utilizes selective data transition, a best practice for customers’ data transformation projects, while SAP Advanced Data Migration is the standard product offering for migrations focused on data extraction and cleansing.

The migration workbench and SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti combine the best practices of greenfield, or new implementation, and brownfield, or system conversion, SAP S/4HANA projects as a comprehensive method for accelerating SAP S/4HANA implementation.

As a leading enterprise data solution company, Syniti software is certified as SAP Solution Extensions.

This collaboration offers SAP customers a trusted, flexible, and fast way to migrate to SAP S/4HANA — whether on premise or in the cloud.

“This SAP solution is envisioned to increase customer value more than any other solution in the marketplace,” Stefanie Kuebler, global vice president of Data Management and Landscape Transformation at SAP, said. “It will help ensure the customer’s move to SAP S/4HANA will be completed with the best-in-class data quality, speed, savings, predictability, and efficiency.”

“We’re excited to be a part of this important solution with SAP,” said Rex Ahlstrom, chief strategy and technology officer of Syniti. “Combined with SAP’s expert services, Syniti software can provide another level of assurance and accelerated value for customers pursuing their move to SAP S/4HANA via selective data transition.”

According to a new IDC white paper co-sponsored by SAP and Syniti, The Business Value of SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti, clients using SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti experienced significant business value, including:

303% three-year return on investment with an average eight-month payback on investment

46% faster completion of data migration projects

96% reduction of unplanned downtime

The selective data transition offer strengthens SAP’s already successful partnership with Syniti by offering a high level of customer success, best-in-class software, and extensive services. SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti has also been an SAP-recommended solution in the SAP S/4HANA Movement program for greenfield moves to SAP S/4HANA for two years.