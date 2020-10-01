WALLDORF, Germany, and INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Emarsys, a leading omnichannel customer engagement platform provider.

Emarsys enables businesses to engage more effectively and more personally with their customers. Enhancing the SAP Customer Experience portfolio with Emarsys will create a new paradigm for how commerce is managed digitally as it will deliver hyperpersonalized, omnichannel engagements in real time, helping organizations ensure every engagement is relevant and impactful.

“Adding the Emarsys customer engagement platform to our leading SAP S/4HANA and Experience Management technology from SAP and Qualtrics opens up new possibilities for our customers that are unique in the market,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP. “The success of brands worldwide depends today on their ability to offer a compelling customer journey and to cater to the individual expectations of customers. To meet these expectations, front-office data must be integrated with back-office capabilities and with individual customer feedback. Once the transaction closes, SAP will enable brands to connect every part of their business to the customer, including experience data. We will deliver a portfolio for a ‘commerce anywhere’ strategy allowing for hyperpersonalized digital commerce experiences across all channels at any time.”

Emarsys is an innovative and easy-to-use fully integrated cloud-based marketing platform. It allows companies to deliver truly personal customer interactions across e-mail, mobile, social, SMS, and the web at scale.

“Customer engagement technology has evolved tremendously over the past decade, and in that time, Emarsys has emerged as a world-class platform that truly enables personalized, one-to-one digital interactions between brands and customers across all channels,” said Bob Stutz, president, SAP Customer Experience. “With Emarsys technology, SAP Customer Experience solutions can link commerce signals with the back office and activate the preferred channel of the customer with a relevant and consistently personalized message, allowing customers the freedom to choose their own engagement.”

“Emarsys has a rich tradition of innovation in digital marketing,” said Ohad Hecht, CEO of Emarsys. “Joining forces with SAP, a leading global brand with an ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in customer experience, is an exciting next step in our evolution. We’re confident that, once we have regulatory approval, our customers and partners will quickly benefit from synergies between the Emarsys platform and the SAP Customer Experience portfolio.”

“Success in today’s market relies on brands delivering personalized experiences powered by a holistic view of each consumer that connects digital engagement data with supply chain data in real time,” said Hagai Hartman, founder and chief innovation officer of Emarsys. “Together Emarsys and SAP can create a new paradigm for digital commerce focused on the consumer.”

Emarsys was founded by Josef Ahorner, chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hagai Hartman and Daniel Harari in Vienna, Austria. Today Emarsys has over 1,500 customers worldwide and more than 800 employees across 13 offices including London, Berlin, Sydney and Budapest, as well as a U.S. headquarters in Indianapolis. The company’s operations will become part of the SAP Customer Experience business unit. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approval. Purchase price and other terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Emarsys



Emarsys empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from leading brands across your industry — our platform enables you to accelerate time to value, deliver superior one-on-one experiences and produce measurable results…fast. Emarsys is the platform of choice for more than 1,500 customers around the world. Join thousands of leading brands who trust Emarsys to deliver the predictable, profitable outcomes that their businesses demand and the highly personalized omnichannel experiences that their customers deserve. For more information, visit www.emarsys.com.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77 percent of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

