SAP Financial Services Live 2020 is a global flagship event showcasing international leaders from the banking, capital markets, central banks, and insurance industries. In 2020, under the theme “Building Resilience in a Volatile Digital Economy,” the virtual event will be held November 17-19.

This year, leaders will share their experience, insights, and perspectives on five dedicated tracks: End-to-End Implementation, Customer Experience and Engagement, Operational Excellence, Finance and Risk, and Data and Technology.

This event is designed for senior managers, vice presidents, and executives focused on business strategy, digital innovation, customer experience, sales, business operations, finance transformation and operations, risk management, asset management, IT infrastructure, and data management. Participants can build their own agenda by choosing from more than 25 live webinars based on personally relevant content, and can choose from more than 10 live webinars each day, experience customer case study agenda, and network with other leaders in real time.

On-Demand Keynotes

On-demand keynotes will introduce key themes and topics to be addressed during live sessions. Delivered by global executives, these topics will help impart a better understanding of how SAP and its customers view the current market during these uncertain times. Keynotes will include:

Financial Markets in Transition: Christoph Bohm, CIO and COO of Deutsche Borse AG



Christoph Bohm, CIO and COO of Deutsche Borse AG Shared-Valued Health Platform: Maia Surmava, CIO of Discovery Health

Maia Surmava, CIO of Discovery Health How to Become an Ecosystem Player: Karsten Crede, CEO of ERGO Mobility Solutions

Three Days of Live Customer Events and Case Studies

A range of executive customers from the banking, capital markets, central banks, and insurance industries will take the stage live from November 17-19, with new presentations continuously being confirmed. Here is a sample of what to expect from customer speakers, live events, and case studies:

Life Insurance End-to-End Core Transformation with Seong Yeoul (SY) Lee, Samsung Life Insurance: Lee will explore why SLI opted for an insurance core transformation, why SLI chose to partner with SAP, and what SLI has learned from this experience.

Panel Discussion: Accelerated Launch of Greenfield Insurer: Hear how Greenfield Insurers is accelerating the end-to-end implementation of SAP solutions. Presenters will discuss the project background and collaboration experiences with SAP, the individual journeys to date, and what is planned next, as well as why they chose to take this particular approach.

From Valley to Vast Bank – A Digital Transformation Journey: Brad Scrivner from Vast Bank and Andrew MacDowell from Axxiome Americas will discuss how they created a modern financial ecosystem by implementing an agile, open e2e banking platform.

Steve Everett of Lloyds Banking Group will discuss how SAP provides a real-time banking platform that meets the complex business requirements of large corporate and institutional clients. This includes how complex transactions can be completed faster, liquidity can be managed more efficiently, and productivity can be increased through additional insight into operations.

With a background in data analysis for consumer experiences, including automotive and fintech, Tiffany Ng from Consumer Insights at Experian will address how she puts the consumer at the center of strategic initiatives. She will also address how her focus on agile and automated platforms to support traditional objectives is enabling her team to deliver more insights faster.

Drawing on over 25 years of market research experience, Richard Waring from Group Insights & Customer Experience at Group Marketing, Bank of Ireland Group will address how he is helping the bank build a new program of insight and research by using SAP and Qualtrics software to send more than 5 million surveys to customers in real time across key daily touch points.

While it’s not possible to be together in person this year, SAP is bringing the next best thing. A virtual event platform from Pathable offers an immersive experience with seamless networking and interactivity. This includes interactive breakouts, where attendees can join a variety of group discussions, participate in regional community groups and live demos with SAP experts, and connect with partners and customers to ask real-time questions.

