At SAP, we are committed to building a workplace that reflects our customers and communities. We are fostering a culture of unity and inclusivity that breaks systemic barriers and opens up opportunities for people who are not fully represented. By leading through example in the tech industry, we are driving equality and equity all over the world.

As part of the SAP Inclusive Hiring initiative in North America, SAP is hosting a new kind of online recruiting event: the SAP Virtual Career Open House on Thursday, November 19, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. ET. People of all professional backgrounds and experience levels are invited to join and celebrate the beauty of diversity and the real meaning of inclusion. The virtual career open house is free, but registration is required.

SAP wants to attract the best fit and most diverse talent as we build a workplace of belonging. At the SAP Virtual Career Open House, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about company culture, explore a career in technology, participate in tech showcases, gain insight from skills building sessions, and network with industry experts and recruiters. Attendees will also hear from noteworthy inspirational speakers, including Chiney Ogwunike, Baratunde Thurston, Claudia Romo Edelman, and Ruth Whippman, as they discuss why representation and authenticity matter, how our norms are changing, and how to be a global citizen.

At SAP, we are on a mission to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Therefore, we are empowering our more than 100,000 employees and 400,000 customers in over 180 countries to take action and speak up so that together we can create an inclusive workplace and leverage the strength of diverse identities, opinions, and minds.

Are you purpose-driven, future-focused, and collaborative? Then you may be a good fit for SAP. Consider joining, and share this opportunity with friends, former colleagues, or anyone else you think may be interested.

SAP invites you to bring everything you are and become everything you want to be at work. Be part of the change and be part of our future.

Linda Holcombe is head of America’s Talent Attraction at SAP.

