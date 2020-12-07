WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Benedikt Lehnert will join SAP as chief design officer effective January 1, 2021. Lehnert joins SAP from Microsoft where he was director of product design for Microsoft’s Fluent, Office, Fluid and M365 Experiences.

Jointly with Alexander Lingg, head of the SAP User Experience organization, Lehnert is tasked to define one design system, incorporate the needs of customers and end users, and work with SAP’s engineering teams to realize a design-led development.

“With his experience, Benedikt is perfectly equipped for this role,” said Jan Gilg, president, SAP S/4HANA. “He was crucial in leading the evolution of Microsoft’s design language and system and delivering cross-platform productivity services across the company’s wide range of products.”

SAP performed a major step toward great user experience when it introduced the design system SAP Fiori back in 2014. With the five design principles of SAP Fiori that make the user’s access role-based, adaptive, simple, coherent and delightful, the company has built up thought leadership in the area of business software design. SAP is reintroducing the role of the chief design officer to support a consistent user experience across the solution portfolio for the Intelligent Enterprise. Lehnert will intensify SAP’s focus on consumer needs in the design of its software applications across all of the company’s products.

