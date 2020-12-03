As we see the pace of digital transformation accelerate, there is a growing emphasis on human capital and talent within an organization to keep up with this fast pace of technological innovation – especially as it relates to continuous learning and upskilling.

Companies need skilled personnel for successful digital transformation. While 90% of chief experience officers (CXOs) say digital transformation is important or highly important for business strategy, only 15% say they have enough people with the needed skills. In fact, a recent study from McKinsey & Company reports that 87% of companies are either already facing skill gaps or expect gaps to develop within the next five years.

The Changed Learning Environment

While learning and skill acquisition may previously have been viewed as a check in the box, both employers and employees are now aware of the power it holds to set apart both their businesses and themselves. Plus, training is now viewed as an ongoing cycle where learners must constantly stay up to date on the skills to stay competitive and to support driving innovation.

The changed perspective on IT learning, along with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and shift to remote work and learning, has highlighted the growing need to shift and meet learners where they are. This includes offering learners tailored experiences and opportunities so that they can learn at their own pace, from anywhere.

SAP addresses this through SAP Training and Adoption, a comprehensive portfolio of learner-centric offerings and experiences that provide learners with the necessary tools to create a competitive edge among their peers. Beyond that, SAP offers skill validation that helps learners exemplify their mastery of the course to the outside world. SAP Global Certification features more than 150 specialized certifications in nine languages and shareable digital badges that represent an esteemed acknowledgement of excellence for IT professionals.

Value in Certification

While some learners are intrinsically motivated, others may need additional incentive. This is where certification comes in. Certification has created a wealth of opportunity with a high return on investment (ROI) beyond just obtaining the skills needed for career success, such as driving career growth and earning potential and creating a competitive edge in the job market.

According to Harshvardhan Raut, program manager at global consulting firm Capgemini, “SAP Global Certification helps to develop relevant connections, access valuable information directly from the source, and assists with career growth.” Abhishek Paul, senior analyst at Capgemini, said, “SAP Global Certification opened up a massive sea of opportunities for me. It brings a certain level of respect and is an excellent step toward securing my future.”

A recent Pearson VUE study reported the benefits of an IT certification, with a 35% increase in salary and a 27% increase of responsibilities for the individual. The value of an employee being certified also has a positive impact on organizations, with a 44% increase in quality work output, a 55% increase in the ability to transfer knowledge to work situations, and a 67% increase in self-confidence in using new skills.

Nagesh Polu, SAP SuccessFactors lead consultant at YASH Technologies, described the SAP Global Certification as an important benchmark of expertise. Polu explained, “[It] helps you gain key SAP knowledge and the confidence of the customers.”

Individuals across the board attest to the value of certification, with 91% even claiming that the professional credibility in the workplace gained through certification is worth the investment.

According to Aakashi Sunil Shah, senior analyst at Capgemini, “SAP Global Certification gives more and better opportunities to individuals. There’s a certain level of recognition and respect among peers, professionally and personally.” Beyond just recognition and respect, another analyst stated, “those who have SAP certification on their resume are a priority for recruiters.”

As organizations become more digitally advanced and continue on their paths to becoming intelligent enterprises, their employees must follow suit. While the opportunity for continuous learning is available, those who pursue certification across the IT industry prove to be more valuable to themselves, their organizations, and the industry at large.

For more information and insight from SAP experts, discover the value of SAP Training and Certification here.

Sabine Benz is the vice president and head of Outbound Go-to-Market for SAP Knowledge and Education.