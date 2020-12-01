At SAP, we believe that our strengths are in our differences. A diverse and inclusive culture drives the company’s success and innovation in a rapidly changing world. We are committed to cultivating a purpose-driven, future-focused, and collaborative workplace.

To build on this commitment, we hosted the SAP Virtual Career Open House on November 19. The unique online live experience drew more than 3,000 people from all professional backgrounds and experience levels. We celebrated the beauty of diversity and the real meaning of inclusion as guests explored the tech industry and the opportunity to pursue a career with SAP.

Hosted by WNBA superstar Chiney Ogwumike and author and comedian Baratunde Thurston, our theme reinforced our dedication to lifelong learning at SAP with memories from our shared high school experience – free of homework and a lot more fun. The virtual open house featured “homeroom,” an “AP class,” and even an “assembly” where you could learn more about SAP, connect with employees and recruiters, and hear from inspiring speakers, including Thurston, Claudia Romo Edelman, and Ruth Whippman. Attendees could also learn tips on how to craft an exceptional resume, create a standout LinkedIn profile, and interview like a pro.

The incredible success and traction of the SAP Virtual Career Open House reinforced the demands for unity and inclusivity in the workplace while celebrating the unique contributions of every individual. At SAP, we are listening and learning so we can better reflect and understand our customers and the communities in which we operate. We hope to inspire the entire tech industry to do the same.

For those who missed the event, all the content will be available on demand for the next month. Visit the site, create a login, and navigate through the sessions here.

Those interested in exploring a career with SAP can visit the Careers area of sap.com to learn more and consider applying to our talent communities: Tech, Sales, Services, Other.

We hope you will consider joining our SAP family as we embrace a culture of inclusivity and celebrate the value that comes from a company made up of diverse people and perspectives.

Dan Healey is senior vice president and head of North American Human Resources at SAP.