WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking solution. The new cloud-based solution provides organizations with simple, innovative tools to record, approve and monitor the time of their workforce.

Built with an intuitive user interface, SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking enhances the employee experience and helps ensure people are paid accurately, on time and in accordance with local regulations.

With advanced time and attendance capabilities, SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking delivers a real-time view into employees’ time entry, providing greater transparency into their pay and better control over their work schedule and overtime. Leaders can strategically track and minimize labor costs for both hourly and salaried employees with embedded insights and dashboards, helping to improve productivity throughout the workforce. The solution integrates with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solutions and on-premise payroll software from SAP as well as with clock terminal integration services. This enables organizations to share relevant data across multiple systems to help ensure accurate payments. Furthermore, the SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking solution is designed to support global operations with localized time content, including holiday calendars, country-specific pay information and messages in local languages.

“The SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking solution provides employees with the personalization and simplicity they would expect from a consumer-grade experience,” said Amy Wilson, senior vice president, HXM Product & Design, SAP SuccessFactors. “At the same time, it delivers the innovation our customers need to manage diverse and global workforces and provides greater flexibility on their journey towards the cloud.”

Key benefits and features planned for the SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking solution include:

Greater flexibility for employees: To help employees manage their work-life balance, time account payout allows eligible employees to choose either to be paid for their overtime or to use it toward time off. Flextime handling enables employees to determine the start and end times that work best for their schedule.

Streamlined time administration: Smart time tracking allows employees to clock in and out at terminals and track time across midnight. It enables HR to set automatic alerts to remind employees and managers about time sheets and clocking out. Time alerts provide warnings and error messages that allow administrators to review and fix time keeping and management issues, such as excessive overtime. Additionally, the time valuation trace feature provides detailed insights into each valuation step for an employee, demonstrating how specific time entries are calculated. This supports HR in quickly and easily answering employees' questions about their pay.

Enhanced transparency of pay processes: With intelligent approval workflows, HR can set rules to automate batch time-sheet approvals. With single-record approval, managers can preapprove specific requests, such as travel time.

Increased visibility into the total workforce: Leaders can access a complete view of workforce labor costs, including planned and recorded time sheets, time accounts and pay types. This informs workforce costs, leave liability and productivity, and supports better decision-making.

“The new SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking solution is an important addition to SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite,” said Steve Goldberg, vice president and research director, Ventana Research Inc. “Automating and enabling these processes can be arduous, even complex, and the limitations of on-premise legacy solutions did not help. This cloud-based time management solution offers a broad set of foundational and innovative capabilities, coupled with the type of modern user interface that customers have come to expect from SAP SuccessFactors solutions.”

Availability of the SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking solution is planned for January 2021. Learn more about the solution at sap.com/time-tracking.

