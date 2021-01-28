WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the research company Corporate Knights Inc. included SAP in its 2021 Global 100 Index.

The index names the “100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World” based on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Additionally, SAP received the top score of “A” in the annual CDP Climate Change assessment, which recognizes a company’s efforts to address climate change.

Canadian rating agency Corporate Knights included SAP in its annual Global 100 Index based primarily on SAP’s green cloud strategy, which makes it possible for a steadily increasing number of customers to obtain climate-neutral IT services. The index is based on the analysis of 24 key performance indicators (KPIs) covering resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue, clean investment and supplier performance.

CDP is an international not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to help them manage their environmental impact. SAP was included on CDP’s A List 2020, thereby receiving the top rating for leading in environmental transparency and action. The rating is based on SAP’s ability to show a measurable and profound connection between its ongoing sustainability initiatives and its financial and environmental impact.

These recent recognitions reinforce SAP’s accomplishment of November 2020 when SAP was named the software industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 14th consecutive year. The scoring reflects SAP’s success in driving a reliable and compliant cloud strategy, valuing employees as its most important asset and enhancing its integrated reporting capabilities.

