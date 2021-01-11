Last year was one like no other. To say 2020 was challenging would be a significant understatement. In addition to the human cost, the pandemic has fundamentally disrupted the way people work and has transformed the ways we interact and connect with each other.

Nevertheless, SAP finished the year on a high and is proud of how its employees have dealt with the many challenges.

As of the end of 2020, the company was recognized around the world for 125 unique employer of choice awards, certifications, and rankings across 37 countries and regions. This includes 30 awards for best workplaces, 22 awards for equality, 10 awards for work-life balance, and nine recognitions related to early talent.

Highlights of awards from the fourth quarter include:

World’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work (GPTW)

Best Global Brands by Interbrand

Best Workplaces for Women in Germany by Brigitte

DAX 30 LGBT+ Diversity Index by UHLALA Group

Best Workplace for Parents in the U.S. by GPTW

Best Workplaces for Today’s Youth in Canada by GPTW

Gold Certification in Japan by Work with Pride

Best Software Company to Work for in Israel by BDI

The recognition helps SAP to attract more candidates, boosts employee morale, and supports retention of top talent by driving employee engagement with participation. It also helps the company to benchmark itself against other leading organization to make sure it continues to offer employees great benefits, work-life flexibility, learning and development, and more.

Fostering a good work environment enhances SAP’s reputation with customers, prospective customers, investors, and–most importantly–employees.

We are extremely proud of the ongoing recognition in 2020, which reflects the efforts and values of our company, received both for our commitment to employees and our unique culture.

To learn more about the diversity and inclusion awards, best workplace awards, early talent certifications, and other accolades that validate SAP as a great place to work, please visit the Employer Awards section of sap.com.