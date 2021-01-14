WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and DNV GL, one of the largest independent management and quality assurance experts, said they have teamed up to deliver a new industry cloud solution, Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Manager, designed to tackle a major problem facing the integrity of oil and gas plants.

Corrosion Under Insulation Manager is one of the latest industry cloud solutions built and run on the open SAP Cloud Platform. These industry solutions use intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, to create compelling user experiences and to digitalize and automate operations. SAP and partners focus on solutions for the core business of our customers in their industries to help optimize end-to-end processes and to enable the development of new and differentiating business models.

“In collaboration with DNV GL, we will deliver the first industry cloud solution for the oil and gas industry,” said Benjamin Beberness, SAP Oil and Gas Business Unit global vice president.

CUI is the largest maintenance cost for offshore and onshore installations with insulated pipes. In close collaboration with the industry, DNV GL has developed a new risk-based methodology, published a new recommended practice and turned the insights into an easy-to-use interface with the CUI Manager. Through the strength of DNV GL’s models and the integration with SAP Asset Intelligence Network and the SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management application, this solution will provide an efficient and standardized way to address the risk of CUI.

CUI Manager continuously assesses and calculates the CUI risk, helping integrity engineers and managers prevent failure, increase safety and manage hidden threats. It optimizes asset strategy and planning by providing detailed, instant insights on current and planned risk as well as the resulting cost development. The solution’s full integration with SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management enables calculation and visualization of the complete risk picture using SAP Cloud Platform.

“The combination of DNV GL’s deep technical insight and state-of-the-art software solutions with SAP’s cloud-based solutions for intelligent asset management will generate significant value for our customers,” DNV GL Oil & Gas CEO Liv A. Hovem said. “We look forward to bringing additional solutions to the market jointly with SAP in the near future.”

Learn more about the solution on the Oil and Gas area of sap.com.

