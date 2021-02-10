WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented 85 regional awards for partner excellence in a variety of categories at the recent SAP Customer Success Summit event.

The awards recognize top partners for their excellence in overall sales, innovation, technology and services, as well as in solution-specific areas.

Winners of the regional awards for partner excellence were selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, and nominations were based on SAP’s internal sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined the winning partners in each category by region according to numerous criteria, such as sales achievement and performance.

SAP congratulates this year’s top performers across the globe. Partners are essential to SAP’s success, and these awards are a testament to the amazing work and value they deliver. SAP and its partners help customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run better with their solutions.

Recipients of SAP Awards for Partner Excellence in

2021 by Region

North America

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Emerging Enterprises: itelligence

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net-New Names: Dickinson

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Marketing: Answerthink/The Hackett Group

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Business One: Vision 33

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Midmarket Service: IBM

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Delivery: Rizing

Asia Pacific Japan (APJ)

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Intelligent Spend Management: Accenture

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Concur Solutions: TCG Consulting Partners

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Customer Experience: DXC Technology

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Deloitte

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Hitachi Systems Ltd.

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Partner Managed Cloud: BizTech Partners

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Experience Management: IBM

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Tech Mahindra

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP S/4HANA: BSG Partners

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP S/4HANA Innovation: Accenture

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Innovation: Deloitte

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP S/4HANA Movement: NTT Data

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Technology Adoption: Accenture

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Partner Package Solutions: IPS Co. Ltd.

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions: OpenText

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Marketing Success: Ciber CMC Joint Venture Corporation

SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Learning Excellence: NTT Data

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) North

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME Cloud Performer: Edenhouse

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top New Partner: S4IC

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for New Business: Clarivos

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Sustainable Growth: Elision BV

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Marketing Best Practice: Flexso

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Service Excellence: Pearl Group

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Delivery: Jigsaw Cloud Limited

SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Overall Business Contribution: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for High-Growth Contribution: Deloitte

SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Contribution: Atos

SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP S/4HANA Movement: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Large Transformation Projects: Accenture

SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Innovative Initiative: Deloitte

SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for High Investment on Certification: Capgemini

SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 COVID-19 Reaction: EY

SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Competitive Win: IBM

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Revenue: OpenText

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Growth: BlackLine

EMEA South

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME Cloud Performer: Seidor

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME New Partner: Al Moammar Information Systems

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Net-New Customers: Seidor

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SME Sustainable Growth: Twinergy

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Marketing Best Practice: Derga Consulting

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Revenue: OpenText

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Growth: DocuSign

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Technology Adoption/ISV: CCH Tagetik

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Overall Business Contribution : msg Global

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Overall Business Contribution: Accenture

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for High-Growth Contribution: IBM

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Contribution: PwC

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP S/4HANA Movement: Deloitte

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Transformation Project: Accenture

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Innovative Initiative: IBM

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Large Cloud Project: Indra

SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for COVID-19 Reaction: EY

Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME Business Cloud Performer: itelligence

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for New Business Performance: all4cloud GmbH

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Solution-Package Best Practice – Tie: All for One Group and B4B Solutions

and SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Partner for the Intelligent Enterprise: AGILITÁ

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Service Excellence in Intelligent ERP: Nagarro

Latin America Caribbean (LAC)

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Innovation Partner, SAP PartnerEdge, Build: Bain & Company

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for High-Growth Contribution: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Cloud-Service Influencer: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Business One: Seidor Consulting SA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Business ByDesign: Seidor Consulting SA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Customer Experience: Sybven

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Intelligent Spend Management: ABSIDE

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Seidor Mexico

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Solutions for ERP: ABSIDE

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for the Intelligent Enterprise: Seidor

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Midmarket Business – Brazil: Seidor Tecnologia da Informação LTDA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Midmarket Business – Northern Latin America: MQA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Midmarket Business – Southern Latin America: Seidor Consulting SA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Midmarket Business – Mexico: OptiSoft

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Overall Partner: Seidor Consulting SA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Digital Supply Chain Solutions: ITS Tecnologia e Informação Ltda

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Platform and Technology Solutions : MQA

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Revenue: Workforce Software

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solutions Extensions – Growth: Celonis SE

SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Endorsed Apps: Eightfold . ai

. SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Move – Cloud Service Influencer: EY

