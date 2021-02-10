WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented 85 regional awards for partner excellence in a variety of categories at the recent SAP Customer Success Summit event.
The awards recognize top partners for their excellence in overall sales, innovation, technology and services, as well as in solution-specific areas.
Winners of the regional awards for partner excellence were selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, and nominations were based on SAP’s internal sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined the winning partners in each category by region according to numerous criteria, such as sales achievement and performance.
SAP congratulates this year’s top performers across the globe. Partners are essential to SAP’s success, and these awards are a testament to the amazing work and value they deliver. SAP and its partners help customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run better with their solutions.
Recipients of SAP Awards for Partner Excellence in
2021 by Region
North America
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Emerging Enterprises: itelligence
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net-New Names: Dickinson
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Marketing: Answerthink/The Hackett Group
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Business One: Vision 33
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Midmarket Service: IBM
- SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Delivery: Rizing
Asia Pacific Japan (APJ)
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Intelligent Spend Management: Accenture
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Concur Solutions: TCG Consulting Partners
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Customer Experience: DXC Technology
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Deloitte
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2020 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Hitachi Systems Ltd.
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Partner Managed Cloud: BizTech Partners
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Experience Management: IBM
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Tech Mahindra
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP S/4HANA: BSG Partners
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP S/4HANA Innovation: Accenture
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Innovation: Deloitte
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP S/4HANA Movement: NTT Data
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Technology Adoption: Accenture
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Partner Package Solutions: IPS Co. Ltd.
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions: OpenText
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Marketing Success: Ciber CMC Joint Venture Corporation
- SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Learning Excellence: NTT Data
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) North
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME Cloud Performer: Edenhouse
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top New Partner: S4IC
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for New Business: Clarivos
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Sustainable Growth: Elision BV
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Marketing Best Practice: Flexso
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Service Excellence: Pearl Group
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Delivery: Jigsaw Cloud Limited
- SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Overall Business Contribution: Accenture
- SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for High-Growth Contribution: Deloitte
- SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Contribution: Atos
- SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP S/4HANA Movement: Accenture
- SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Large Transformation Projects: Accenture
- SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Innovative Initiative: Deloitte
- SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for High Investment on Certification: Capgemini
- SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 COVID-19 Reaction: EY
- SAP EMEA North Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Competitive Win: IBM
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Revenue: OpenText
- SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Growth: BlackLine
EMEA South
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME Cloud Performer: Seidor
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME New Partner: Al Moammar Information Systems
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Net-New Customers: Seidor
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SME Sustainable Growth: Twinergy
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Marketing Best Practice: Derga Consulting
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Revenue: OpenText
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Growth: DocuSign
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Technology Adoption/ISV: CCH Tagetik
- SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Overall Business Contribution: msg Global
- SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Overall Business Contribution: Accenture
- SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for High-Growth Contribution: IBM
- SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Contribution: PwC
- SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP S/4HANA Movement: Deloitte
- SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Transformation Project: Accenture
- SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Innovative Initiative: IBM
- SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for Large Cloud Project: Indra
- SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2021 for COVID-19 Reaction: EY
Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME Business Cloud Performer: itelligence
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for New Business Performance: all4cloud GmbH
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Solution-Package Best Practice – Tie: All for One Group and B4B Solutions
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Partner for the Intelligent Enterprise: AGILITÁ
- SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Service Excellence in Intelligent ERP: Nagarro
Latin America Caribbean (LAC)
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Innovation Partner, SAP PartnerEdge, Build: Bain & Company
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for High-Growth Contribution: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Cloud-Service Influencer: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Business One: Seidor Consulting SA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Business ByDesign: Seidor Consulting SA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Customer Experience: Sybven
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Intelligent Spend Management: ABSIDE
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: Seidor Mexico
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Solutions for ERP: ABSIDE
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for the Intelligent Enterprise: Seidor
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Midmarket Business – Brazil: Seidor Tecnologia da Informação LTDA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Midmarket Business – Northern Latin America: MQA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Midmarket Business – Southern Latin America: Seidor Consulting SA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Midmarket Business – Mexico: OptiSoft
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Overall Partner: Seidor Consulting SA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Digital Supply Chain Solutions: ITS Tecnologia e Informação Ltda
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Platform and Technology Solutions: MQA
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solution Extensions – Revenue: Workforce Software
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Solutions Extensions – Growth: Celonis SE
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for SAP Endorsed Apps: Eightfold.ai
- SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top Move – Cloud Service Influencer: EY
