WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has tapped 15-year SAP veteran Brian Duffy to lead the RISE with SAP business unit as president of Cloud.

In his new position, Duffy will oversee the global organization responsible for facilitating the cross-company collaboration required to drive customers’ journeys to the cloud. The recently launched RISE with SAP is a milestone offering to propel customers’ holistic transformation into intelligent enterprises.

Duffy has held numerous leadership positions across geographies and functions at SAP. Since 2017, Duffy has served as president of SAP’s EMEA North region, where he established a reputation for driving customer intimacy, focusing on results and harnessing the partner ecosystem to achieve success.

Building on that success, Duffy worked to pilot RISE with SAP, achieving landmark agreements that helped shape the new offering. Duffy will report to Scott Russell, SAP Executive Board member, Customer Success.

“SAP is the ERP pioneer that customers have trusted for the last 50 years to help them run efficiently and adapt to ever-changing market conditions,” Russell said. “RISE with SAP is more than a solution offering; it is a pathway for our customers to transition to and transform in the cloud at a whole new scale. Brian’s extensive customer focus and global background give us great confidence that he is the right leader to deliver this business transformation as a service to our customers.”

