DÜSSELDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that GEA Group AG, one of the largest technology providers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, has successfully implemented the first phase of procurement solutions from SAP to optimize its procurement processes with one centralized solution suite.

This news follows GEA’s strategic partnership with SAP to drive enterprise-wide digital transformation.

As part of this transformation, GEA, based in Düsseldorf, Germany, selected SAP as a trusted partner to digitalize procurement and support a flexible and tailored approach to the company’s journey to a global ERP program. By adopting SAP’s procurement solutions, including SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions as well as SAP S/4HANA for central procurement, GEA aims to:

Create one centralized platform for all procurement functions to help optimize and generate significant savings

Enable full integration of end-to-end business process capabilities, including the complete source-to-pay process

Leverage investments in SAP S/4HANA by extending its digital core

Improve IT and business operations with harmonized solutions

“Partnering with SAP is a strategic decision to facilitate end-to-end IT and business process capabilities,” GEA Chief Information Officer Christian Niederhagemann said. “In this phase of the strategy, we are streamlining procurement operations to maximize efficiency and boost collaboration with buyers and suppliers. With this focused overhaul, we plan to capture the full potential of the intelligent use of data across all business lines.”

SAP’s procurement solutions enable GEA to digitalize and simplify procurement processes on a single, integrated cloud platform. GEA also benefits from access to Ariba Network, one of the world’s largest digital business networks, connecting more than 5 million companies in 190 countries and where more than US$3.75 trillion in commerce flows annually.

